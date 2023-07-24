2024 Subaru BRZ tS Puts Performance Trim Back On Top

Subaru's press release boasts that the 2024 BRZ tS will sport the "best performance and handling capability in a BRZ ever." The car company attributes the superior performance to its STi-tuned suspension and Brembo braking system. The front and rear Hitachi dampers optimize the center of gravity to give the driver fine control. Additionally, the larger pads and rotors of the Brembo braking system allegedly provide better stopping power. Its grip is also improved upon by its 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. It also features a low and wide stance, thanks to its large rear fender.

The 2024 BRZ tS gets power from its 2.4-liter 228 hp Subaru Boxer engine with a six-speed manual transmission. This transmission is unique, as it's the first manual transmission to feature Eyesight Driver Assist Technology which provides multiple features, such as a pre-collision braking system, that keeps drivers safe. This special trim also features heated exterior power mirrors, blind-spot detection, and Starlink, among other extras.

Subaru notes that this trim will be available in multiple colors with 18-inch dark gray aluminum alloy wheels. All tS models also feature a unique blue interior accent. The 2024 BRZ tS will be available during the first quarter of next year. However, its price tag has yet to be announced. And although Subaru didn't confirm the model would have a non-limited production, it didn't say anything contrary.