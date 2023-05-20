Everything Subaru Owners Should Know About Subaru STARLINK
Most automakers have a name for their infotainment software: Ford has SYNC, Mercedes-Benz has MBUX, and there are dozens of others. Subaru's system is called "Starlink" – and in case you were wondering, it does not have anything to do with SpaceX satellites. It does, however, offer a little more utility than just changing the station on the radio, configuring the Bluetooth connection, or adjusting the climate control.
The entire Starlink system works more like the OnStar system from General Motors. OnStar was famous for being one of the first in-car systems to offer help locating your car if it was stolen, or assisting the driver and passengers if the car was in an accident. On the safety end of things, Starlink can automatically send an alert to an operator (who will then contact emergency services) in the event of an accident. Or, you can contact an operator by pressing the big red "SOS" button on Starlink-equipped cars.
Starlink includes features for parents and law enforcement
In addition to safety features, Starlink can also send you vehicle diagnostic data and can schedule service appointments if necessary. Subaru touts itself as a car for families, and that often means new drivers are behind the wheel. Starlink allows parents of new drivers to set curfews, receive alerts if the car exceeds a predetermined speed, and they can even limit the geographic boundaries of the car if they don't trust their children.
According to Subaru, Starlink has been available since 2016 on higher trim levels of most of its lineup, and service plans are priced at $99.95 per year. For comparison, OnStar tops out at $49.99 per month for the plan that includes many similar features and an in-vehicle cellular data plan.
That connected feature comes in handy with the Starlink Stolen Vehicle recovery feature. As the name implies, Starlink will work with law enforcement to get your Subaru back if it was ever stolen. Some Subarus are even equipped with an immobilizer that effectively shuts off the vehicle if the feature is activated. Similarly, Starlink can send you notifications whenever the security system of your car is activated.
Starlink also offers multimedia and navigation features
On the multimedia front, Starlink offers compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing for fairly convenient navigation and streaming. But, if you opt to use Starlink, the system offers Bluetooth compatibility that will handle all of your phone calls and music. SiriusXM compatibility is a nice bonus as well. Plus, Starlink has its own native navigation software, if you don't want to use Apple Maps or Google Maps.
Using the touchscreen can occasionally be distracting enough to be dangerous while driving. In an effort to mitigate this, Starlink also includes voice command tech that allows you to control the whole system while keeping your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.
Subaru's Starlink isn't just one system, but more of an ecosystem of technology that works together to make driving safer and possibly more enjoyable. As vehicles become more connected than ever (especially the case with electric vehicles), services like Starlink are likely going to become more and more prevalent. And that's not necessarily a bad thing if those connected features keep you safe.