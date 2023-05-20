Everything Subaru Owners Should Know About Subaru STARLINK

In addition to safety features, Starlink can also send you vehicle diagnostic data and can schedule service appointments if necessary. Subaru touts itself as a car for families, and that often means new drivers are behind the wheel. Starlink allows parents of new drivers to set curfews, receive alerts if the car exceeds a predetermined speed, and they can even limit the geographic boundaries of the car if they don't trust their children.

According to Subaru, Starlink has been available since 2016 on higher trim levels of most of its lineup, and service plans are priced at $99.95 per year. For comparison, OnStar tops out at $49.99 per month for the plan that includes many similar features and an in-vehicle cellular data plan.

That connected feature comes in handy with the Starlink Stolen Vehicle recovery feature. As the name implies, Starlink will work with law enforcement to get your Subaru back if it was ever stolen. Some Subarus are even equipped with an immobilizer that effectively shuts off the vehicle if the feature is activated. Similarly, Starlink can send you notifications whenever the security system of your car is activated.