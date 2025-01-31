2025 Nissan Altima Review: Solid Sedan Does Enough But No More

Given that it was snowing over a significant portion of the week, I didn't risk life, limb, and sheet metal and thrash the Altima about in the snow. However, I did manage to have at least a little bit of fun taking the affordable Nissan through some back roads and around icy parking lots. I can attest that the all-wheel drive system works well enough that the Altima felt confident to drive in slippery conditions. It didn't behave in anyway that could be construed as unpredictable. Not a lot of power on tap with a competent all-wheel drive system makes for an easy to drive car.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

The interior, much like the outside, isn't really that special, despite the "SV Special Edition" package here. It has cloth seats, Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and some faux carbon fiber accents. It doesn't feel cheap or flimsy, but it's far from luxurious, too.

I could regale you with philosophical ramblings about automotive norms and whether or not a car's purpose as intended by the manufacturer spoils reviews. Additionally, I could spend several thousand words listing features the Altima doesn't have and bemoan the absence. However, that would betray the spirit of the car. The Altima doesn't have a lot to say, not because it's lacking insight or aiming for the moon and missing. It knows exactly what it is, a less expensive midsize sedan with all-wheel drive, and it fulfills that purpose to the letter. It's not loud because it doesn't have to be and it's content in its mundanity.

