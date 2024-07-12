2024 Nissan Sentra Review: The Good And The Bad Of A Very Cheap New Car

I did not have a particularly exciting week in command of the Sentra. I drove it to a park with a friend who commented that it was "nice" and exactly nothing else. I also ate sushi near it. If you're looking for a car with which to take to the park and eat sushi, the Sentra is certainly up to the task. It will not be a particularly exciting driving experience, but the gas pedal will in fact propel the car forward at speeds exponentially faster than walking and, if local laws allow, much faster than a horse. That's what a car is supposed to do, after all.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

As far as the actual driving experience of Nissan's second least expensive car, it's really not that hateful. It's not pulse pounding or exciting, but it was smooth and sedate, just the way that I assume normal people enjoy. The CVT tried its best to imitate a more archaic automatic transmission by making up shift points. The tachometer followed by flailing around a bit up and down. But I can't blame the Sentra for wanting to have a little fun.

Handling characteristics were exactly "fine." It wasn't like driving a Rolls-Royce, but it didn't break my spine either. The ride quality is unexceptional, but in a good way. It's not even a little bit interesting to drive, but it doesn't need to be. You don't need your fridge to thrill you every time you open it to grab a tub of french onion dip, you just need it to do the job.