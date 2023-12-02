2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Review: Playful, Rare And Painfully Priced

But, like, how could you not drive the doors off this thing? Fire up the flat-6 and it howls to live, barking out of a standard sport exhaust system. Power builds progressively as you snick through the seven-speed manual gearbox, the automatic rev-matching perfectly smoothing out even the most aggressive of downshifts. The steering is beautiful; the balance is just about perfect. Every single 911 is a treat to drive, but this one – well, it's especially so.

By switching from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, the Sport Classic adds an element of playfulness you wouldn't normally get in a 911 Turbo. There's less weight over the front axle — the Sport Classic is about 199 pounds lighter overall — and this makes the coupe a little more eager to turn in. Similarly, the rear end livens up appreciably, with the occasional little kick-out during a hairpin turn.

The Sport Classic shares its staggered 255/35ZR20 front and 315/30ZR21 rear tires with the 911 Turbo, and the Pirelli P-Zero summer tires have an absolute ton of grip. The Sport Classic also has rear-axle steering borrowed from the 911 Turbo S, and large carbon-ceramic brakes aren't prone to fade after a long day of fast driving on good roads.