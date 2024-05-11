The Best Years For Nissan Altima (And Some To Avoid)

In 1992, Nissan introduced the Altima, a practical sedan that was surprisingly fun to drive. In the compact-size commuter car market, this slightly edgier-looking and less expensive cousin to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry has been a top-selling vehicle for Nissan over the years. Fans of the car praised the sedan for its reliability, roomy interior, fun handling, and in 2019 added AWD in order to help it compete with crossovers.

That said, alongside these rave reviews in Nissan chat rooms across the web are the complaints of anguished owners about issues with the continuous variable transmission (CVT) issues, assorted recalls, steering columns that lock up, and rear doors and hoods that unhelpfully pop open while driving. Are they talking about the same car? Yes, but not the same model year. If you're shopping for a Nissan Altima from the past two decades, it's important to know which year models are best to get, and which ones you'd be better off avoiding.