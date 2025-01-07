10 Of The Cheapest New Cars You Can Buy In 2025

These days, it can be difficult to get a car that's both cheap and trustworthy. While there are plenty of reliable used cars you can buy under $15,000, any secondhand shopper knows the risks that come with buying something from a previous owner. If those sellers aren't as trustworthy as they seem, you might have spent thousands of dollars on something that breaks down in a week. Luckily, there are still a handful of vehicles that are welcoming to budget buyers — even with their newest models.

Advertisement

All prices listed in this article are taken from the base MSRP of each model, ignoring more expensive trims or optional features. Additionally, the 2024 and 2025 model years are both considered since the former is still readily available today. You might have some trouble finding older years in any brand-new capacity, and as time goes on, you might not be able to find the 2024 models so easily either. Keep this in mind before targeting a specific car mentioned here as your top budget pick.