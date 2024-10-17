Every Generation Of The Subaru Impreza, Ranked Least To Most Reliable

The Subaru Impreza is an interesting vehicle, and its 30-plus year history covers a lot of ground for the Japanese automaker. The Impreza was initially created to replace the company's venerable Leone, a model active from 1972-1994. Like the Impreza, the Leone name covered several different Subaru body types, including sedans, hatchbacks, coupes, wagons — even the beloved Subaru BRAT was built from the bones of the Leone. The company knew that replacing the Leone would be no small feat, and the introduction of the Impreza saw the new model's minimalist design paired with both a sedan and wagon body style. The Impreza would go on to spawn Subaru models like the Outback, WRX, and Crosstrek, keeping the spirit of the Leone alive in the acclaimed Impreza name.

The Subaru Impreza is currently on its sixth redesign, or "generation," and the model has seen its fair share of highs and lows. Customer complaints and recalls balance out redesigns so successfully that they were born with new product lines. Per iSeeCars, the Impreza sedan is Subaru's sixth-most reliable model, while the Impreza wagon comes in at fifth place behind the first place (but discontinued) Tribeca. Repair Pal rates the Impreza's reliability at a 3 ½ out of 5, putting it at 33rd out of 36 compact cars ranked.

SlashGear has ranked all six generations based on reliability metrics from several sources, including the opinions of longtime Subaru mechanics and information from public databases, balanced with reviews of Imprezas across every product generation.

