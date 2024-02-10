10 Of The Most Reliable Subaru Engines Ever Made

Japanese automaker Subaru is known for its reliability. Its vehicles have a reputation for being some of the longest-lasting in the industry, and the engines that power those vehicles need to be reliable for the Outbacks, Imprezas, and Crosstreks the company produces to stay on the road. The vast majority of Subaru vehicles are equipped with some form of the boxer engine. Porsche is the only other auto manufacturer that regularly uses the boxer, a horizontally mounted engine that features cylinders that lie flat. When the engine's pistons move past one another, it resembles the arms of sparring boxers, giving the engine its quirky name.

Subaru says the boxer engine has many benefits, including a lower center of gravity than inline or v-style engine configurations, a smaller and lighter design, and a symmetrical setup that works well with the company's all-wheel-drive systems. However, the engine's position under the hood makes for a tight fit — just ask any technicians who have had to change the side-mounted spark plugs on an Outback.

Reliability, while a subjective term, is what these engines have staked their existence on. This list of the most reliable Subaru engines aggregates model reports to determine which engines were in the brand's longest-lasting cars, and incorporates data from social media, local technicians, and respected review sites. A further explanation of the methodology can be found at the end of this article.