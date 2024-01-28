Subaru's EJ20: Pros And Cons Of The Popular WRX Engine

The Subaru WRX is one of the most iconic cars of our time. The term "rally car for the road" is typically applied to it, and while that may be a bit of a heavy-handed description, it's not exceptionally far off. It's got Subaru's legendary symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, which did indeed help with numerous rally championships. On top of that, it has a five-speed manual transmission and, in pre-2020 model year examples, a turbocharged EJ20 engine like you'd find in many Subaru rally cars.

The EJ20 is a 2.0-liter boxer engine, meaning the pistons travel out and in horizontally relative to the crankshaft rather than up and down as they would in a typical inline engine setup. In the case of the WRX, the EJ20 comes with a turbocharger and, depending on the model year, up to 268 horsepower.

If you're familiar with the WRX, you've likely heard everything from blown head gaskets to ring land failure. Do these apply to the EJ20? Let's take a look at the pros and cons of this historic engine.