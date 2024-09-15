5 Of The Cheapest SUVs You Can Buy Brand New Under $25K
In the course of the past few decades, SUVs have essentially gone from fun fringe vehicles driven largely by outdoorsy types to one of the primary sources of transportation for drivers throughout the world. That trend has clearly not been lost on automobile manufacturers, with majors like Toyota, Subaru, and Chevrolet delivering some of the all-time great SUVs over the years.
Of course, these days virtually every car maker of note now features an SUV in its lineup. Given that fact, one might think parity has become rampant in the world of the SUV, but automakers have largely managed to keep things fresh on the design front, producing road and trail-ready builds of all shapes and sizes. Those vehicles naturally also come at differing price points, with many manufacturers making certain to offer an SUV to fit every budget.
Indeed, there's even a full array of well-regarded sport utility vehicles now on the market that driver's can get behind the wheel of for under $25,000. No, those are not used car prices — with major manufacturers like Hyundai, Chevrolet, and more automakers offering sporty, subcompact SUVs with sticker prices that are supremely budget-friendly. Here's a look at five of the best new SUVs you can now purchase for under $25,000.
2025 Hyundai Venue
As South Korean automaker Hyundai approaches the 60th anniversary of its founding, the company continues to rank among the best-selling car importers in the world. Hyundai has reached those heights in no small part due to its reputation for building safe, stylish, and reliable vehicles that are affordable, and come covered by one of the best manufacturer warranties available to U.S. consumers.
If you've ever taken a look at the Hyundai Venue, you know the subcompact SUV fits all of those covetous criteria. With 2024 sticker prices starting at just $19,900, that industry-leading extended manufacturer's warranty alone should rank the Venue high on any list of affordable SUVs. Even with the highest level trim topping out at just over $23,000, many can afford driving Hyundai's smallest SUV offering off the lot, with a touch of luxury to boot.
Even on the low end of trim for the Venue — the SE package — you're still riding in relative style, with the base model delivering a respectable (if mildly underwhelming) 121 horsepower, alloy wheels, a range of high tech safety features, and an 8-inch color touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. While some will be turned off by the Venue's lack of all wheel drive, the vehicle will still help you save a few bucks at the gas pump, claiming a combined average of 31 miles per gallon. Perhaps best of all, Kelly Blue Book notes Hyundai Venues have historically boasted one of the lowest ownership costs on the market.
2025 Chevy Trax
Chevrolet is hardly a stranger to the SUV scene, having had builds like the S10 Blazer in production when the term "sport utility vehicle" was barely commonplace. For anyone interested in an old-school nostalgia trip, Chevy has recently revived the Blazer for the modern era, though a 2025 build will set you back almost $45,000 brand-new these days. Thankfully, there are cheaper SUV options in Chevy's current lineup, with the Trax serving as the entry-level build.
The Trax has essentially served in that role for a little over a decade now. While earlier models were arguably not among the best-loved SUVs on the road, Chevy flipped the proverbial script with a recent redesign that earned the 2024 build a spot on Car and Driver's 10Best Trucks and SUVs list. Seems Chevy has continued to bolster the redesigned Trax's reputation in the 2025 model, which earned a 10 out of 10 rating from Car and Driver. Credentials like that make the vehicle's $20,400 base price seem like an absolute steal.
To be clear, there are a couple of drawbacks to the Trax — primarily that the vehicle is not available with all wheel drive, and reportedly don't hold their value well as a used vehicle. However, at that modest price, you get a punchy 1.2-liter turbocharged EcoTech engine that gives the tiny Trax some unexpected punch to the tune of 136 horsepower. You also get a notably roomy cab, Chevy's Safety Assist package, Apple and Android connectivity, and active noise-canceling technology.
2025 Nissan Kicks
The Nissan Kicks has been one of the more prominent offerings on the crossover SUV scene for a few years now, and the Japanese automaker has continued to offer the relatively well-regarded subcompact at a wallet-friendly price since its debut. That trend continues with the 2025 model, with the base level trim package available for a beyond reasonable $21,830.
That price is on average with the 2024 model Kicks, which was regarded as one of the roomier SUVs available in its class. Per our own SlashGear review of the 2025 Nissan Kicks, this model has improved interior space, offering drivers and passengers more than an inch-and-a-half more room. It also offers a little more punch under the hood, with its 2.0 liter in-line four cylinder producing an impressive 141 horsepower and 140 pounds-feet of torque. Perhaps the biggest upgrade on the '25 build is that the Kicks offers all wheel drive.
Even with that upgrade, the Kicks still delivers solid gas mileage, claiming 28 mpg in the city and up to 35 mpg on the freeway. The '25 Kicks also comes standard with a 12.3 inch color display, multiple driver assistance offerings, Nissan's Safety Shield 360 package, and tech features that can include everything from smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, a Bose Audio system, and a virtual key option. The vehicle also boasts up to four different drive modes, giving you the freedom to tailor your Kicks' capabilities to your own whims each time you take to the road.
2025 Buick Envista
Having made its debut in the North American auto market just last year, the Buick Envista is one of the new kids on the subcompact SUV block. Per SlashGear's review of the 2024 Envista, we were pretty impressed with the vehicle's overall style and luxurious feel at its price point — even if we weren't exactly blown away by the Envista's power.
If you're curious about the 2025 model Buick Envista, you'll be happy to know the model's base level "Preferred" trim package is still reasonably priced at just $23,995. It is, however, the only trim package available under $25,000, and potential buyers may be bummed to learn Buick didn't do much to bolster the Envista's power. Its 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine conjures a respectable enough 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque.
Raw power is, of course, hardly the point for many vehicles in the subcompact SUV arena, with the Envista arguably making up for any perceived lack of power through a stylish exterior design and a luxurious interior setup. That includes a cleverly designed flat-bottom steering wheel ensuring a touch of extra legroom, as well as an 11" infotainment display, and legroom friendly front and back seats.
The Envista also offers remote command features, Buick's Driver Confidence assistance package, and noise-canceling QuietTuning tech that muffles exterior sound in your vehicle's cabin. On the downside, while the Envista boasts solid legroom, some may find the cabin's 37.3 inches of rear headroom to be a little on the low side.
2025 Kia Seltos
KIA has seen some pretty stark ups and downs in the North American market in recent years, and that may have something to do with the brand's seeming shift from budget-basement pricing, to vehicle listings that are more in line with other major automakers. Some might argue that shift has also seen an uptick in both design and overall quality in the KIA brand, and you may well find the Car and Driver-approved 2025 KIA Seltos to be a solid reflection of the new KIA mindset.
Yes, at a base cost of just $24,590, the base-level LX Seltos is pushing up against $25,000. As well, it's the only Seltos trim level you can get under that budget-minded price point. However, the base-level Seltos is anything but, out-pacing every other vehicle on this list in terms of power with its 2.0-liter four-cylinder setup hitting 146 horsepower. The Seltos also delivers the all wheel drive option that is missing from some other SUVs in this market segment. It also matches most of the other listed vehicles in terms of safety and driver assistance features, as well as boasting a large in-dash display with smartphone connectivity.
The KIA Seltos is a solid fuel saver as well, with the manufacturer claiming 31 miles per gallon on the freeway. With plenty of interior room and a noise-absorbing windshield, the Seltos should deliver a comfortable drive, and comes with a 5-year, 60,000 mile warranty that rivals that of Hyundai. The only real question about the Seltos is whether that warranty and the AWD addition are worth the extra money for buyers.