What Is Chevy Safety Assist, And How Does It Work?

When shopping for a new car, consumers will need to answer a few vital questions as they try to determine which vehicle best suits their needs. Typically, factors like size, speed, and style place fairly high on any list of deciding factors. These days, it's safe to assume that vehicle safety likely places near the top, too. The good news for safety-first minded buyers is that automobiles are, arguably, safer than they've ever been. In fact, technological advances make them safer with every model year, even as some of those advanced features have proven expensive to repair.

Advertisement

With some Chevrolet drivers debating the cost and merit of long-time safety features like OnStar, the manufacturer has further bolstered its vehicle's safety credentials by adding several tech-enabled features. Today, more Chevys than ever are coming equipped with sensors, cameras, and warning features designed to prevent accidents. There are so many new features that it can be hard for some to figure out which their car, truck, or SUV actually uses. Perhaps in a move to simplify matters, Chevy has begun packaging six key safety features into a single system, which it's calling Chevy Safety Assist.

The current features included in the Chevy Safety Assist package are automatic braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, and the Intellibeam lighting system. If you're interested in Chevy Safety Assist, you'll be happy to know it's available for most Chevy models.

Advertisement