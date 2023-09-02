5 Reasons An OnStar Subscription Isn't Worth It
In the 1990s, automobile companies were actively seeking ways to add more tech into vehicles, aiming to not only make cars more convenient but also safe, making the overall driving experience better. It was during this time that the concept of OnStar emerged thanks to General Motors, one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers, who played a pivotal role in the development of the service.
Today, OnStar offers a range of features to its subscribers, including GPS navigation, cellular communication, entertainment, emergency assistance, remote vehicle diagnostics, and stolen vehicle tracking. However, even with all its benefits, being an OnStar subscriber has lots of downsides. In some cases, these downsides eventually seem to outweigh the positives.
As a subscriber or someone considering a subscription, it's important to look beyond the features and consider the long-term perspective. When you dig deeper, it's almost like when you think you're scoring amazing deals on a shopping website, only to realize they bumped up the prices before the big discount day and then just slapped that regular price tag back on as a "discount." Here are five reasons why an OnStar Subscription just isn't worth it.
A huge price tag
Becoming an OnStar subscriber doesn't come cheap. You might be under the impression that you're getting a lot of fantastic features for your vehicle, and when you add them up, it might seem like a good deal for your hard-earned money. However, that's not quite the case.
OnStar's pricing page offers all their premium benefits for a yearly fee of $549.90. Now, let's put this into perspective. If you already have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay built into your vehicle's infotainment system, you're essentially already enjoying about 80% of what OnStar provides. Beyond that, adding a tracking system with remote vehicle control in case of theft probably wouldn't cost you more than a one-time investment of about $100.
Also, if you have insurance coverage for your vehicle, then you're already covered if your car goes missing. As an added bonus, by upgrading your insurance plan you can often get cheaper emergency support for a fee that's lower than what you'd pay for an OnStar subscription. If that isn't enough to make you think twice before you dive into that expensive OnStar deal, there are plenty of other reasons to consider.
Privacy concerns
When you sign up for OnStar, your car gets a hotline to their servers. This hotline helps with stuff like tracking your car's location, checking how fast you're going, and even keeping tabs on how you're using your vehicle. These features are pretty important when you're thinking about subscribing.
However, when you dig deeper, it becomes clear that this can be seen as a rather obvious invasion of privacy. OnStar took an even bolder move by altering their terms and conditions in 2011. This change allowed OnStar to maintain an open communication line with your vehicle even after you've canceled your subscription. So, picture this — you've quit the service, you're done with it, and you think it's over. But OnStar can still know exactly where you are and contact you directly, even when you've discontinued the service and are no longer using it.
It wasn't until a legal case and a lot of complaints from the general public that this policy was eventually canceled. When you think deeply about this situation, it raises questions about the ethical objectives of such a service. Furthermore, OnStar also sent out an email to all its users at that time, notifying them that OnStar would have the capability to share their vehicle's usage details, including speed data, seatbelt usage data, and location information over time, with other companies. These policies are no longer active, but they remain deeply unsettling.
Questionable customer service
If you ever require services like knowing your current location or locating places such as gas stations or the nearest McDonald's, OnStar offers a direct line to their assistants who are there to assist you. Also, in the event of an emergency with your vehicle, they stand ready to provide assistance wherever and whenever you need it.
However, there is a catch — some customers have reported that the company often performs these services poorly or not at all, despite their expensive costs. Lots of users have complained about OnStar assistants being very rude over calls and even hanging up on them. Beyond that, there's a chance OnStar will keep charging your credit card for months after you've canceled your subscription. According to Class Action, a California woman filed a lawsuit when she found she had been charged for 40 months of OnStar service after canceling her subscription. The lawsuit even alleged the company had a "history, pattern, and practice of exploiting" former subscribers.
All these have made OnStar a real magnet for complaints. People have been venting their frustrations all over the internet, on social media, and on review websites, and it makes you raise questions about their professionalism.
Data costs
We've already mentioned that OnStar is very expensive when compared with what you would get when you just pay for regular insurance but you should know there are still some additional costs to using OnStar. Most of the OnStar features through your vehicle's infotainment system require a data connection, which can lead to extra data costs beyond your subscription fee.
Beyond the essential features that rely on this data connection, such as emergency assistance and vehicle tracking, enjoying the entertainment features OnStar offers, like streaming music or using apps, can lead to substantial data consumption and, consequently, unexpected charges.
It's important to consider these unanticipated data costs when considering whether the benefits of OnStar are genuinely worth the overall financial commitment. Before you sign up for OnStar, take a moment to think about whether all its features are worth the extra money. It's important to balance the convenience against the possible impact on your wallet to make the right call.
Limited Usage for some Users
OnStar is a widely recognized service. Still, it's important to note that its availability is not universal which means not all drivers will find its services helpful.
Even in regions where OnStar operates and its services are fully active for your vehicle, there can be challenges — such as poor cellular reception — which can hinder the effectiveness of OnStar. After all, the service is designed to provide swift assistance during emergencies like accidents, vehicle breakdowns, or when navigation support is needed.
Plus, if you reside in very populated areas where accessing emergency services is quick to help during emergencies, purchasing OnStar services for your vehicle will not be worth it at all. If you are looking for peace of mind for your vehicle and go on to purchase it, keep in mind that it will be an extra expense — one that might be available at a lower cost through a reliable roadside assistance program offered as an add-on through your insurance.