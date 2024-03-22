2025 Nissan Kicks Revealed With Bold New Styling, And It Finally Offers AWD

Nissan has been selling its subcompact crossover SUV — the Nissan Kicks — in the U.S. and North American markets for a while now. Based on the original 2016 first-generation Nissan Kicks, this car has received periodic updates over its lifespan. Despite these updates, the car's age was beginning to show, and a much-needed facelift was in the cards.

Nissan has delivered just that with the brand-new 2025 Nissan Kicks. The redesigned, completely revamped Kicks was showcased at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, just ahead of the upcoming 2024 New York International Auto Show, set to kick off on March 29, 2024. The revamped Nissan Kicks will be on display at the show through April 7.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks gets radical upgrades over its predecessor, features a more powerful engine, and has grown in size as well. The car — for the first time — also gets an all-wheel drive option. These changes put the car firmly in the category of a sub-compact SUV, as opposed to an entry-level FWD hatchback that looked like a crossover.

Nissan has indicated that the 2025 Kicks will reach dealerships in "late Summer," but there's no mention of the pricing. For reference, pricing for the current-generation Nissan Kicks starts at $21,050.