This Easy-Install Infotainment System Brings CarPlay And Android Auto To Your Dash
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: This quick-install infotainment system brings features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to older cars for just $119.99 — that's 33% less than its usual price.
Not only does the Tesla Cybertruck's design border on impractical, it doesn't even support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (yet). Instead of being riddled with envy over these futuristic vehicles, you could get those handy features on your existing car with this wireless car display.
Its nine-inch screen provides convenient navigation and media controls that seamlessly integrate with your iPhone or Android, and it's only $119.99 (reg. $179). It's also compatible with select backup cameras.
Give your old car a serious infotainment upgrade
Installation is simple: Select the dashboard or windshield suction cup to firmly attach the screen in place, connect it to your car's 12V lighter port for power, hook it up to your speakers with an aux cable or wirelessly with an FM transmitter, and pair your smartphone.
Tap away on the touchscreen to find your playlist, or use Siri or Google Assistant for hands-free calling, texting, or directions. You can also mirror your phone screen or use the included 64GB TF card for movie playback on road trips.
This wireless car display is also rear camera-ready. When you're backing up, the screen automatically switches to the rear view so you can confidently back in or out of parking spaces.
Drive smarter and safer with this nine-inch wireless car display at just $119.99 (reg. $179.99).
Prices subject to change.