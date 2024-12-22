10 Used Ford Trucks That Are Dirt Cheap To Maintain

Ford might not be the powerhouse of a company it is today if it wasn't so invested in trucks. Its consumer-friendly pickups and commercial behemoths have dominated the road for decades, drawing the attention of millions. The F-150 alone can stand comfortably amongst Ford's best-selling vehicles of all time, helping the company to be the first choice of those interested in a truck of their own. However, with the base price of a brand-new model being around $40,000 or more, some of those people might opt for used alternatives instead.

Because of how long Ford has been making these trucks, you can find a wide number of models available on the secondhand market. Depending on how old the truck is, some of them can be exceptionally cheap to maintain — while others can end up with a staggering cost. Repairs are something you'll likely have to take care of eventually if you get your hands on a used vehicle no matter what. Figuring out how much that might set you back will help you figure out which used Ford trucks really are dirt-cheap to maintain.

This article uses estimates of each truck's repair costs from RepairPal and Edmunds. As with any used vehicle, the actual cost of repairs might vary if you look at trucks that weren't given proper care over the years.

