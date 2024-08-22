The Best Years For Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel (And Some To Avoid)
There's little argument that the Ford F-series is nothing less than legendary. The proof is in the numbers. In 2023, Ford outsold its next biggest competitor, the Chevrolet Silverado, by nearly 40%. That's no fluke; Ford has been the number one best-selling pickup for 47 years straight.
For everything from around-town commuting to heavy-duty work, the F-Series line has consumers covered. Though the history of Ford as a builder of pickup trucks stretches all the way back to 1917, it wasn't until 1948 that the F-Series appeared. Ford made an entire line of F-series trucks, from the F1 to the F8, each bigger, beefier, and more capable than the last. Though the F-100 nomenclature did not appear until the second generation in 1953, the tradition of higher numbers indicating increased capability has remained a Ford convention ever since.
As the role of pickup trucks evolved throughout the latter half of the century, Ford eventually settled on a two-pronged approach. In 1997, Ford released the F-150, designed to appeal to the more casual truck aficionado with its car-like driving experience. For those needing a heavy-duty truck for commercial work, the F-250 would represent a separate platform designed to tackle rugged duties like carrying heavy loads and towing.
We've been wrenching on, driving, and enjoying trucks and 4-by-4s of all stripes for decades. We analyze industry data, consumer reports, customer reviews, and reports from federal regulatory agencies to grasp which F-250 Super Duty Diesels are best and which are best to avoid.
The F-250
The first F-250 Super Duty hit the market in 1998, offering a trio of cab designs and two-bed lengths. The next production year saw the premier of the F-250 Super Duty. The Super Duty badge delineated an upsized cab, a superior power train designed to haul higher payloads and improve towing capabilities, and an upgraded chassis.
The first generation chassis for the Regular and Crew Cab configurations was an extra four inches long. In comparison, the Super Cab models offered an additional three inches and included wider doors, bigger seats, and an overall more comfortable experience for hauling your work crew to a job site.
Ford wanted to take on all comers when it came to beating the competition in developing a superior work truck. And it seems to have worked. It's not a coincidence that the F-series remains the best-selling truck in America. With the 2023 model representing the fifth generation of the F-250 Super Duty, Ford has committed to updating and upgrading its commercial model for a quarter century.
As any auto aficionado knows, not every vehicle, even consistently well-produced ones like the F-250, is created equal. We've dug into the data to determine which F-250s buyers are better off looking at and which ones may be more headache than help. Join us as we take a look at the best years for the Ford-F250 Super Duty Diesel and which ones to avoid.
Best: 2007
If your personal aesthetic (or bank account) craves a first-generation F-250 Super Duty, the 2007 model may be your pick. Introducing any new vehicle to the lineup is fraught with peril. It often takes a few years for the factory to discover and smooth out the issues of early production runs. As the final year of the first run of F-250s, the 2007 Super Duty had the most time to address these issues.
Though the 6.0-liter turbo-diesel is neither as big nor as powerful as the 6.7-liter that came later, it provides plenty of oomph, with 325 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. Even though the F-250 was still in its first generation in 2007, Ford has built Power Stroke diesels since 1994. Max towing capacity hits 12,500 pounds in bumper-pull and around 15,500 in fifth-wheel configuration.
If you think scooping up a 2006 model over the 2007 one might save a few bucks while essentially getting the same truck, think again. The 2006 model garnered nearly 430 NHTSA complaints, while the 2007 model collected just 96.
At this point, the 2007 F-250 Super Duty just about qualifies for antique car insurance, but it's younger than it looks and comes in at an average of $34,000 on the current used market, $6,000 below the Super Duty average across its entire career. Sure, the 2006 is even cheaper, but that's for a reason (more on that below).
[Featured image by John McNamara via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Best: 2011
The third year of the third generation of the F–250 Super Duty received some of the trappings of modern automobiles. Traction and electronic stability control, side airbags, an adjustable steering wheel, and trailer control are a few of the upgrades 2011 owners can lord over 2010 owners.
Convenience, comfort, and other refinements are all well and good, but what about the most important thing – the power plant? Ford introduced its 6.7-liter displacement Power Stroke diesel in 2011. With a few upgrades and technological improvements, the 6.7 is the same engine powering the latest models. It's a significant improvement over the previous iteration, making 390 horsepower and 735 pound-feet of torque with a bumper towing capacity of 17,500 pounds and a fifth-wheel capacity of 24,000 pounds.
Regarding towing capacity, the 2011 also comes equipped with a trailer sway control system that, in conjunction with its integrated brake controller, asymmetrically applies the brakes to smooth out any swaying from an improperly balanced load.
In the used market, it's clear that the third-generation F-250s remain popular. With an average price of nearly $58,000, it's enough to make you think twice. However, 2011, the first year of the third generation, comes in under that point at about $50,000.
[Featured image by Car Show 044 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Best: 2015
The 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty came with the option of Ford's 6.2-liter gasoline-powered V8 or the first year of its second generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine. The Power Stroke made a respectable 440 horsepower with an insane 860 lb-feet of torque at 1,600 RPM.
It's not often that torque numbers so thoroughly overpower horsepower specs – a testament to the Super Duty 250's commitment to large-capacity towing and hauling. Those numbers translate to a bumper-pull towing capacity of 19,000 pounds or a fifth-wheel capability of 31,200 pounds.
What's nice about the 2015, other than ironing out some of the problems of the previous generation's powerplant, is that it's still relatively modern. There is a huge difference in amenities, technology, and comfort between the first-generation Super Duties at the turn of the century and one of the third generation.
Ford offered the 2015 F-250 in a myriad of trims. The basic XL package includes ABS and traction control, a six-speed transmission, and 17-inch steel wheels. The next level, the XLT, includes heated mirrors, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and a key fob, while those who spring for the Lariat get LCD monitors and keyless entry.
It's no secret that pickup trucks have grown in size and price over the last decades. The current average used price for the 2015 F-250 is right around $50,000. A good chunk of change for a used vehicle, but a great deal under the right circumstances.
Best: 2022
If you are looking for a used F-250 Super Duty Diesel but don't want to delve too far back into the past, the 2022 model hits the sweet spot of being recent and modern without the insane MSRP woes of a brand-new dealer vehicle. The 2022 is the last year of the fourth-generation Super Duty (Ford is currently in the fifth). As such, it is a price increase compared to previous generations.
Sticking with the 6.2-liter turbo-diesel, the 2022 F-250 Super Duty makes the most power of any truck on this list. With 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque, towing capacity is no joke. Bumper-pull numbers top out at 20,000 pounds, while a gooseneck configuration can pull up to 22,800 pounds.
This truck also offers the best the 20th century has to offer in terms of in-cabin experiences and conveniences. While the base models don't include all the bells and whistles for infotainment, the XLT and up come with an 8-inch touchscreen and a modern suite of media players like Apple Play, CarPlay, and even a Wi-Fi hotspot.
J.D. Power's overall 2022 F-250 Super Duty rating is in its Great category, scoring 81 out of 100 points. The highest ratings are quality, reliability (critical in any work truck), and resale value. The 2022 model has only been out for a few years, and it hangs with the big dogs of the heavy-duty truck world.
Avoid: 2006
The further back you reach to snag a used car, the riskier the deal is. Of course, the quality of nearly every vehicle depends on its previous owners' treatment and maintenance, but if a first-generation F-250 is on the list, it's best to avoid the 2006 model.
The 2006 Ford F-250 is nearly twenty years old at this point. While that's not enough to put a nail in its coffin by itself, it also ranks pretty high on the list of problems, complaints, and recalls. The '06 received at least 427 consumer complaints, seven recalls, and two quality investigations. Most complaints center around its suspension and engine, two critical and costly systems to repair.
There is a reason its average cost is $10,000 less than that of the 2007 model. Word has gotten around among truck fans that the 2006 may be a little inconsistent, so if you're going to spring for a first-generation F-250, it may be best to avoid the 2006 edition.
[Featured image by Michael Rivera via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Avoid: 2017
The 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is the king of consumer complaints, with over 1,000 complaints, sixteen recalls, three investigations, and nearly three dozen technical service bulletins. The worst of the recalls revolve around suspension problems that produce a "Death Wobble" that manifests as a violently shaking steering wheel at speed. It is most commonly attributed to a worn ball joint, but messing with anything with the nickname death wobble is a non-starter when used car shopping.
Aside from the recall issues, J.D. Power rates the quality and reliability of the 2017 model as a mere average. It's certainly nothing to write home about, and with the suspension issues, it's best to avoid it altogether.
Many in the industry consider the 2017 F-250 one of the worst overall years of the nameplate, a surprise considering it is a relatively recent model produced deep into the manufacturing run. While there are some bright spots, including the powerful 6.7-liter diesel, there are other F-250s to latch onto before this one.
[Featured image by Ryan Hildebrand via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Methodology
Evaluating used automobiles can be tricky. A considerable portion of what makes a used truck like the F-250 Super Duty a viable purchase is its maintenance and driving history. Best practice indicates that when shopping for a used vehicle, due diligence regarding its past is critical. Getting the VIN and ordering accident and vehicle history reports is a massive part of ensuring you're not getting someone else's lemon.
With a long history of production like that of the F-250, there are bound to be some models that present a more significant amount of overall problems. We combine our personal experience with respected consumer report organizations, customer complaints, and federal safety and recall data to highlight what vehicles might be an excellent place to start when used car shopping and which are not. We hope the information in this article has given you a good idea of what to pursue and avoid when hitting the market for your next truck.