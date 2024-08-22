The Best Years For Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel (And Some To Avoid)

There's little argument that the Ford F-series is nothing less than legendary. The proof is in the numbers. In 2023, Ford outsold its next biggest competitor, the Chevrolet Silverado, by nearly 40%. That's no fluke; Ford has been the number one best-selling pickup for 47 years straight.

For everything from around-town commuting to heavy-duty work, the F-Series line has consumers covered. Though the history of Ford as a builder of pickup trucks stretches all the way back to 1917, it wasn't until 1948 that the F-Series appeared. Ford made an entire line of F-series trucks, from the F1 to the F8, each bigger, beefier, and more capable than the last. Though the F-100 nomenclature did not appear until the second generation in 1953, the tradition of higher numbers indicating increased capability has remained a Ford convention ever since.

As the role of pickup trucks evolved throughout the latter half of the century, Ford eventually settled on a two-pronged approach. In 1997, Ford released the F-150, designed to appeal to the more casual truck aficionado with its car-like driving experience. For those needing a heavy-duty truck for commercial work, the F-250 would represent a separate platform designed to tackle rugged duties like carrying heavy loads and towing.

We've been wrenching on, driving, and enjoying trucks and 4-by-4s of all stripes for decades. We analyze industry data, consumer reports, customer reviews, and reports from federal regulatory agencies to grasp which F-250 Super Duty Diesels are best and which are best to avoid.