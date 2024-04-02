Horsepower Vs. Torque Explained: What's The Difference?

When it comes to engine (and really, overall vehicle) power, the most commonly referenced values are horsepower and torque. Mainly horsepower, which some enthusiasts are always looking for ways to improve.

So which is better, horsepower or torque? It's not an easy question to answer as you can't really have one without the other — in particular, horsepower is partially determined by torque. Each one is a different kind of measurement of force as it applies to a given vehicle, and each one will impact a different aspect of the driving experience.

Both are significant when it comes to performance, and in general, bigger numbers are better. You probably want to avoid low values for both. Though depending on what you hope to get out of a vehicle, torque may actually be the more important metric of the two. It really comes down to intended use and expectations, which only you can decide.