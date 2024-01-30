How Is Horsepower Actually Calculated? (And Why It's Different Than You'd Think)

Almost everyone has heard of the term horsepower, but that doesn't mean they know exactly what it signifies. After all, we've all seen cars being advertised regarding the number of horsepower the vehicle can produce. Whether it's an electric car or a racer with a huge engine, each vehicle comes with an indication of how powerful it is; although it isn't always clear what this number means and how much attention you actually have to pay to it when looking at cars.

Perhaps surprisingly, horsepower has been around for some time and has a long history. As the name suggests, it was largely based on a comparison with the amount of work a common horse could do. That's because horses powered most heavy-duty machinery that needed to be moved around and vehicles designed to replace them needed some sort of comparison. Yet, that doesn't make horsepower a perfect measurement, and one horsepower doesn't necessarily equal the amount of work that a single horse can do.

Here, we will explore the history of horsepower and gain a better understanding of how it is calculated and what it really means for you and your vehicles.