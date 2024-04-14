The Best & Worst Years For Ford's 6.7 Power Stroke Engine: Which Should You Avoid?

Ford has built three generations of the 6.7 motor: 2011 to 2014, 2015 to 2019, and 2020 to the present. Newer isn't always better. However, when it comes to the 6.7-liter Power Stroke, most experts and enthusiasts generally agree that the later generations are more reliable.

The first-generation 6.7 engines, while powerful, suffered from a few issues that resulted in lower levels of reliability. Thankfully, though, Ford listened to the complaints of its customers. In 2015, the automaker debuted the second-generation 6.7, which addressed many of the problems the earlier engines faced. The generations that followed have been heralded as some of the best examples of diesel engines in the modern era, and some of the most powerful pickup trucks ever built.

The improvements didn't stop with the second generation. Ford has continued to improve the 6.7 engine, and most enthusiasts agree that the Power Stroke has gotten better with each new iteration. The most recent 6.7 is capable of producing roughly 500 horsepower and a staggering 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Fuel efficiency is also impressive (relatively speaking), with users estimating that they receive, on average, 16 miles per gallon in the city and 21 miles per gallon on the highway.

While the newer 6.7 Power Stroke engines are generally believed to be the best, experts and fans agree that any model year after 2015 is highly desirable and reliable. Ford enthusiasts and diesel pros typically advise drivers to purchase the newest pickup they can afford. A brand-new truck may be ideal, they say, but a solid pickup from between 2015 and the present is still a great and dependable option.