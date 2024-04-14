The Best & Worst Years For Ford's 6.7 Power Stroke Engine: Which Should You Avoid?
The 6.7-liter Power Stroke has powered Ford's diesel pickup lineup since its debut in 2011. It replaced the notoriously poor-performing and unreliable 6.4-liter motor, and is considered by many to be one of the most reliable diesel engines ever built. The 6.7 is no slouch when it comes to power output. In its current form, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke is capable of producing up to 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque — the beefiest versions of these motors can even haul nearly 40,000 pounds. But what about reliability? And are all model years for the 6.7 motor equal in terms of dependability and power?
Most Ford fans and diesel experts agree that the 6.7-liter Power Stroke engine is generally a robust and reliable motor. In fact, many enthusiasts claim that the 6.7 is not only one of the best diesel engines ever built but also one of the most reliable V8 engines ever made, diesel or gas. However, not all model years are equal. The first-generation 6.7 motors, in particular, are frequently considered to be less dependable and more prone to defects than their successors. In contrast, newer pickups with the 6.7 Power Stroke are widely regarded as some of the best diesel trucks on the market today. Let's dive in and take a more in-depth look at the 6.7 motor, including its best years and those you should avoid.
The best years
Ford has built three generations of the 6.7 motor: 2011 to 2014, 2015 to 2019, and 2020 to the present. Newer isn't always better. However, when it comes to the 6.7-liter Power Stroke, most experts and enthusiasts generally agree that the later generations are more reliable.
The first-generation 6.7 engines, while powerful, suffered from a few issues that resulted in lower levels of reliability. Thankfully, though, Ford listened to the complaints of its customers. In 2015, the automaker debuted the second-generation 6.7, which addressed many of the problems the earlier engines faced. The generations that followed have been heralded as some of the best examples of diesel engines in the modern era, and some of the most powerful pickup trucks ever built.
The improvements didn't stop with the second generation. Ford has continued to improve the 6.7 engine, and most enthusiasts agree that the Power Stroke has gotten better with each new iteration. The most recent 6.7 is capable of producing roughly 500 horsepower and a staggering 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Fuel efficiency is also impressive (relatively speaking), with users estimating that they receive, on average, 16 miles per gallon in the city and 21 miles per gallon on the highway.
While the newer 6.7 Power Stroke engines are generally believed to be the best, experts and fans agree that any model year after 2015 is highly desirable and reliable. Ford enthusiasts and diesel pros typically advise drivers to purchase the newest pickup they can afford. A brand-new truck may be ideal, they say, but a solid pickup from between 2015 and the present is still a great and dependable option.
The worst years
While the second and third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke engines are considered to be the best, the first generation — model years 2011 to 2014 — is widely regarded as the worst. That's due primarily to a series of issues that plagued several of the motor's accessories. Some of the most common issues that the first-gen 6.7 faced were turbocharger failure, emissions control system problems, coolant leaks, and fuel system malfunctions.
Luckily, none of these issues are engine killers. According to many fans and experts, the most significant issue for the first-gen 6.7 motors is the turbocharger. The issue was due to Ford's decision to build the engines with turbos that were too small and featured ceramic bearings. This design was vulnerable to damage and eventually led to turbocharger failure in many early 6.7 pickups. Ford addressed the issue by switching to more robust turbos with steel bearings in the following generations. However, if you own a first-gen 6.7, you can fix this problem yourself by installing an aftermarket turbo.
The remaining issues are also fixable. But if you're in the market for a 6.7-liter Power Stroke and you want to avoid developing pesky maintenance issues or paying for repairs, your best bet is to search for a 2015 or newer model and avoid model years 2011 through 2014.