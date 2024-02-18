12 Of The Most Reliable V8 Engines Ever Made

Of the many existing engine configurations, few hold the history, reverence, and flexibility of the mighty V8. It has been around for well over a century and is found in cars, trucks, buses, and everything in between. Furthermore, while a V8 can be found in an amazing and exceedingly expensive hypercar like a 1,280-horsepower Koenigsegg Jesko, it can also power more ordinary cars, such as the Ford Crown Victoria.

Automakers choose V8 engines for a variety of reasons. They naturally run smoother with less vibration than a V6 or 4-cylinder and have a higher ceiling for power output. V12 engines can also produce high power but at the cost of increased complexity. Moreover, a V8 engine is relatively compact and able to fit in a wide range of vehicle applications. However, the reliability of a V8 relates directly to its manufacturing, and nothing about the V8 configuration itself guarantees a trouble-free machine. Furthermore, what constitutes reliability varies wildly. Does it require less maintenance? Will it continue running on one quart of oil? Does it break down the least? These are all valid questions, but how about which one can go for the most miles without rebuilding? That signifies long-term durability, and a durable engine is a reliable one. We searched with the final question in mind and found various examples indicating these to be the most reliable V8 engines, in no particular order, based on the most miles driven without requiring an overhaul.