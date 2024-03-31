5 New Diesel Trucks With The Best Rated Fuel Economy

One of the many factors for anyone looking to purchase a diesel-powered vehicle over a gas-powered one is going to have to be is its fuel efficiency. Generally, these engines are for larger vehicles hauling heavy loads that need to use more fuel to get where they're going, and the cost of diesel fuel is going to be higher than traditional gasoline because it is not in as high of demand.

Some people, whether it be for professional reasons, or just find themselves hauling large loads on a frequent basis, need a diesel-powered truck no matter what. They don't want their fuel spending to cost them an arm and a leg — even those who don't have vehicles with diesel engines can relate to that.

None of the trucks that are recommended here are going to get you anywhere near the top-end mileage opportunities afforded by gasoline-powered or electric vehicles. However, there are trucks with diesel engines that put up respectable mileage numbers that shouldn't scare you away from purchasing them. What these trucks may lack in maximizing diesel miles per gallon, they make up for in generally having much larger tanks to hold that diesel fuel. These pickup trucks afford you the best options for diesel fuel efficiency.