Fans Say These Are The 3 Most Reliable Duramax V8 Engines

When it comes to pickup trucks, most enthusiasts take a hardline stance. You're either a Ford fan, a Ram fan, or a Chevy fan. There doesn't tend to be a lot of compromise or love lost between the three groups, and each one will defend their chosen brand with enthusiasm that verges on fanaticism. For Chevy lovers, the Duramax engine is the pinnacle of non-commercial diesel performance. But while GM fans generally all agree that the Duramax motor is superior to its rivals, they don't consider all Duramax iterations to be equal.

Since its debut in 2001, the eight-cylinder Duramax motor has seen six major variations. A seventh variation technically exists in the form of the LGH. But in reality, the LGH is basically a detuned version of the LML engine that GM produced between 2011 and 2016, and the only differences are additional emissions controls installed for specific markets. In terms of the best Duramax V8 engine, most fans agree that the LBZ, which GM produced between 2006 and 2007, is the most reliable and versatile of the lineup. However, the LBZ isn't the only Duramax iteration that fans hold in high regard.