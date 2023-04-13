2024 Silverado HD ZR2 Gives Chevy's Heavy-Duty Pickup An Off-Road Upgrade

Chevy is expanding the off-road capabilities of its premiere pickup line. The 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 has a number of new features that should appeal to anyone who isn't too fond of sticking to the asphalt often. A lot of the increased performance comes courtesy of the vehicle's new "Off-Road Mode," which tweaks a number of settings and calibrations. The truck's brakes, transmission, throttle progression, and traction control will all be optimized for off-roading when the setting is enabled.

The HD ZR2's suspension has been lifted one-and-a-half inches higher than you'll find on its standard Silverado AWD models, and a number of parts have been swapped out or added to improve performance when you head off the beaten path. This includes specific front upper and lower control arms, alongside specific steering knuckles, multimatic DSSV Dampers, and a rear e-locker. The truck's 18-inch rims are also clad in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.

Off-roading isn't just about handling and performance, but it's also pretty dangerous. On some types of terrain, a particularly jagged rock can hit the wrong part of your truck and leave you stranded, especially if you're a good ways away from civilization. To guard against this, Chevy has beefed up the steel skid plate guarding the transfer case, and the front aluminum skid plate has also increased in size for protection.