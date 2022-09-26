2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Gets Its First ZR2
Today, Chevy unveiled the newest upgrades to its Silverado Heavy Duty trucks, bringing them into the 2024 model year. The new pickups carry a litany of improvements and general quality of life updates over the previous generations, not least interior updates with the HD trucks featuring an entirely new cabin that GM claims will make the workday easier. For LT trims and higher, the cabin will feature a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 13.4-inch infotainment display. That's a huge screen: for comparison, the largest iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch display, and the smallest MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch display.
For engines, the 2500 and 3500 models can be equipped with a 6.6L Duramax turbodiesel V8, upgraded to 470 horsepower and 975 foot-pounds of torque, or 6.6L gas model boasting 401 horsepower and 464 foot-pounds of torque. Both engine choices will be mated to an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. For the 2500 models, Chevy is debuting a max tow package that allows 6.6L Duramax turbo-diesel models to tow up to 22,500 pounds, according to a press release. That's the weight of roughly two average-size adult orcas.
Trim levels are getting an upgrade as well. Chevy says the newest iteration of the High Country trim is "the most expressive and meticulously crafted trim in Chevrolet's lineup." Most interesting, though, Chevy teased at a new ZR2 trim for the HD trucks. The Midnight Edition and Alaskan Snow Plow Edition are also joining the line-up for the 2024 Silverado HD.
New features abound
Chevy has not revealed what the new ZR2 trim will feature, but if past ZR2 models like the Silverado are any indication, it will probably include significantly more aggressive styling and all manner of brush guards, skid plates, and lightbars suited for off-road mayhem. In the process, it will also likely make the already huge off-road focused Silverado 1500 Trail Boss look downright puny. According to Chevy, the ZR2 will be available later in the model year.
Perhaps most important, Chevy's announcement today includes the fact that the new HD Silverado can feature up to 10 cupholders, depending on the trim level.
Safety features have been improved on the newest iteration of Heavy Duty Silverados, and now include active tech like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning as standard. Chevy has not announced pricing on any of the new models or trim levels yet, but the current 2022 2500 HD starts at over $38,000, rising to nearly $78,000 for a truck with the High Country trim and a Duramax diesel engine. The 2022 3500 HD starts at close to $40,000, with diesel High Country versions starting at $79,000.
The new 2024 pickup will debut publicly at the thematically-appropriate State Fair of Texas on September 29th, Chevrolet says. Production will then begin during the first half of 2023.