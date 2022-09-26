2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Gets Its First ZR2

Today, Chevy unveiled the newest upgrades to its Silverado Heavy Duty trucks, bringing them into the 2024 model year. The new pickups carry a litany of improvements and general quality of life updates over the previous generations, not least interior updates with the HD trucks featuring an entirely new cabin that GM claims will make the workday easier. For LT trims and higher, the cabin will feature a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 13.4-inch infotainment display. That's a huge screen: for comparison, the largest iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch display, and the smallest MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch display.

Chevrolet

For engines, the 2500 and 3500 models can be equipped with a 6.6L Duramax turbodiesel V8, upgraded to 470 horsepower and 975 foot-pounds of torque, or 6.6L gas model boasting 401 horsepower and 464 foot-pounds of torque. Both engine choices will be mated to an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. For the 2500 models, Chevy is debuting a max tow package that allows 6.6L Duramax turbo-diesel models to tow up to 22,500 pounds, according to a press release. That's the weight of roughly two average-size adult orcas.

Trim levels are getting an upgrade as well. Chevy says the newest iteration of the High Country trim is "the most expressive and meticulously crafted trim in Chevrolet's lineup." Most interesting, though, Chevy teased at a new ZR2 trim for the HD trucks. The Midnight Edition and Alaskan Snow Plow Edition are also joining the line-up for the 2024 Silverado HD.