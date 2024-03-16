Diesel Vs. Gasoline Pickup Trucks: Which Is Best For You?

When it comes time to purchase a new truck, there's a litany of factors to consider outside of simply what color it should be. Arguably, one of the most significant comes down to whether someone should buy a diesel or gasoline-powered vehicle. It may seem a moot point at first, since both use internal combustion engines, but there's so much more at play. Making the wrong decision could cost you thousands of dollars in extra costs over the years.

But as tends to be the case when it comes to truck purchases, there's no one-size-fits-all solution. Diesel trucks are not intrinsically superior to gas ones and vice versa. Before setting foot onto a lot, one needs to consider how they're primarily going to use a new vehicle. To help make that easier, this list features some of the most common major factors that go into a new truck purchase, outlining whether a diesel or gas pickup truck comes out on top.

While more research will be necessary when it comes to knowing the specifics of individual trucks, this list should hopefully narrow down the choices somewhat by allowing readers to know what category to pursue. It's one of many, as consumers also need to consider factors like whether to get a light-duty or heavy-duty truck. Buying a new vehicle can be one of the most significant investments a person makes, so it never hurts to have as much information as possible.