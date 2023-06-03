5 Of The Best Android Apps For Saving Money On Gas

If you want more information on how much you're spending and why, Fuelio is the right type of app to look into. It will take an overview of the mileage you're driving and how much you pay for gas and use an algorithm to calculate your fuel consumption. Essentially, it functions as a logbook for your purchases.

You can enter information manually or you can let the app track it by using your phone's GPS. This is especially useful if you are someone who takes the same routes regularly. After enough input, it will begin to tell you statistics on how often you fill up your tank, how much you're paying, and track if your gas spending is increasing or decreasing.

Fuelio also has a feature that shows you the fuel prices at gas stations closest to you, and that's even in countries besides the United States. It's particularly popular amongst Reddit users in England, Europe, and India. Because the map features are based on crowdsourcing, your mileage may vary depending on how many users are in your country, but it's worth checking to see.