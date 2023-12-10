Light Duty Truck VS Heavy Duty: What's The Big Difference?

When you've got a big load that you need to haul, that's no job for an ordinary car — that's a job for a proper truck. A truck can give you much greater muscle and towing power than a regular car. However, not all trucks are created equal. Some trucks are designed to haul smaller loads around residential roads, while others are designed to rule the highway with massive cargo holds. It is in this distinction that we find the difference between light-duty and heavy-duty trucks.

It's important to know the difference between a light-duty and a heavy-duty truck because if you try to do one's job with the other, you could run into all kinds of problems and complications. So, what exactly is the difference between light and heavy-duty trucks, and what kinds of hauling jobs are each intended for? The answer lies in the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating.