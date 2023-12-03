Chevrolet Vs GMC Pickups: What's The Difference?

The Sierras and Silverados, as well as the Canyons and Colorados, use the same drivetrains and suspension right down to the same tires—other than one major mechanical difference. On the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition, GMC decided to switch the Colorado ZR2 Bison's set of Multimatic hydraulic jounce control bumpers to an option. Instead, Canyon buyers get an Aux button on the dash that controls an electrical outlet in the truck bed. This detail fits into the techy luxuriousness that GMC banks on, but for desert runners, those stellar jouncers smooth out the hardest impacts noticeably and elevate the Bison to another level almost in line with Ford's most hardcore Raptor pickups.

Just how much of a price gap will emerge between the Colorado and Canyon's highest off-roading trims based on that difference remains a mystery, however, since both presumably still need to slot in below the Raptors. Only time will tell whether pricing, features, and design will help or hinder GMC and Chevy in their quest to build four variegated pickup truck lineups on the same platforms.

For now, though, the clear differences make for a solid range of choices that potential buyers may well learn to appreciate while shopping both online and at dealerships. Just get that research done in advance, because a spreadsheet on a small smartphone screen likely won't do the trick in a high-pressure sales situation.