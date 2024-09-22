15 Of The Most Powerful Diesel-Fueled Pickup Trucks Ever Built

Volkswagen's mishaps with its TDI engines cost the industry dearly, with most manufacturers in North America scrapping the efficient diesel-combusting powertrain for hybrids. However, the turbodiesel still reigns in heavy-duty applications. With gobs of torque available at lower revolutions, turbodiesel powertrains can pull much heavier items than gas trucks. They are way more efficient, too.

These characteristics didn't save the turbodiesel engine in full-size trucks. Currently, only the 2025 Silverado 1500 and its mechanically identical twin, the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500, are available with a diesel engine. An somewhat underpowered 3.0-liter one, too. Peek over at their heavy-duty alternatives, though, and you'll see a myriad of road-tearing diesel options available. Not only that, but the torque wars are more energetic than ever, with four figures becoming the norm. Foreign buyers are also looking mainly into diesel-fueled trucks. In Australia, for example, gas-powered trucks are few and far between even on mid-size machines.

What will surprise you is that all these turbodiesel engines are very powerful, even by today's standards. They are super economical, too, and very good at getting any job done. With that in mind, we will show you the stand-out diesel-fueled pickup trucks, with horsepower and torque numbers that will leave you speechless. It's diesel power time!

