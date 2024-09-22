15 Of The Most Powerful Diesel-Fueled Pickup Trucks Ever Built
Volkswagen's mishaps with its TDI engines cost the industry dearly, with most manufacturers in North America scrapping the efficient diesel-combusting powertrain for hybrids. However, the turbodiesel still reigns in heavy-duty applications. With gobs of torque available at lower revolutions, turbodiesel powertrains can pull much heavier items than gas trucks. They are way more efficient, too.
These characteristics didn't save the turbodiesel engine in full-size trucks. Currently, only the 2025 Silverado 1500 and its mechanically identical twin, the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500, are available with a diesel engine. An somewhat underpowered 3.0-liter one, too. Peek over at their heavy-duty alternatives, though, and you'll see a myriad of road-tearing diesel options available. Not only that, but the torque wars are more energetic than ever, with four figures becoming the norm. Foreign buyers are also looking mainly into diesel-fueled trucks. In Australia, for example, gas-powered trucks are few and far between even on mid-size machines.
What will surprise you is that all these turbodiesel engines are very powerful, even by today's standards. They are super economical, too, and very good at getting any job done. With that in mind, we will show you the stand-out diesel-fueled pickup trucks, with horsepower and torque numbers that will leave you speechless. It's diesel power time!
2024 Ford Ranger V6 (247 hp, 443 lb-ft)
The latest Ford Ranger is largely the same truck as the Volkswagen Amarok. It shares the same engines, including the most potent V6 option, and sits on the same ladder chassis. The Ranger does look a bit more rugged on the outside, which is maybe one of the reasons why it is way more popular than the Amarok overseas.
Still, their cabins are mainly similar, with the same 12.0-inch portrait-oriented center touchscreen and slightly different vents. The gear selector also connects to the same 10-speed automatic, where the driver can choose for less gear ratios to be used via the Progressive Range Select feature.
Since you will also be getting the same fuel economy as in the Amarok, it makes you wonder why Ford doesn't offer the V6 turbodiesel in the U.S. It would get the same tow rating, with the U.S. Ranger being rated at up to 7,500 pounds while sipping fuel compared to the gas alternatives.
2024 Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI (247 hp, 443 lb-ft)
Truck buyers overseas enjoy a plethora of potent diesel options in the mid-size category. Volkswagen, which has never launched a pickup truck in the U.S., currently offers one of the most powerful mid-size diesel trucks with the Amarok V6 TDI. Now in its second generation, the Amarok still wants to differentiate from its rivals as being a more upmarket option.
However, the second-gen model shares most of the internals with the Ford Ranger, including the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel, producing 247 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Sounds familiar? It's the same engine from the 2021 Ford F-150 Power Stroke. Not only that, but the general design was first conceived in 2004, as a result of a collaboration between Ford, PSA (Peugeot & Citroen), and Jaguar. Interestingly, VW used its own 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel in the first generation. Still, Ford's 3.0-liter unit is very potent as it's paired with a modern 10-speed transmission and can tow up to 7,716 pounds.
2020 Ford F-150 Power Stroke (250 hp, 440 lb-ft)
Unfortunately, the Ford F-150 is no longer available with a diesel powertrain. Look three years in the past, though, and you could get the most popular truck in America with a fuel-efficient, Power Stroke turbodiesel. It's a modern powertrain, equipped with a forged crankshaft, variable geometry turbocharger, two-stage oil pump, and an aftertreatment fluid supply to reduce NOx emissions.
With 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque on tap, the diesel-fueled 3.0-liter V6 is certainly no slouch, giving the F-150 enough oomph to reach 60 mph in 8.3 seconds. Part of the reason for the good acceleration is the 10-speed transmission, which has special gearing designed for the diesel powertrain.
The diesel also delivers on the towing front with a rating of 12,100 pounds. That is just 900 pounds shy of the 5.0-liter V8 option, and more than enough for most people. The payload rating of 1,840 pounds is very competitive, too. Besides, with a highway rating of 27 mpg, the Power Stroke was the most economical engine in the 2020 F-150.
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Duramax (305 hp, 495 lb-ft)
As with every other GMC truck, the Sierra 1500 serves as a more upmarket alternative to the Silverado 1500. Thus, it is available with the same 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine, producing 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its high torque figure, the Sierra 1500 can tow up to 13,300 pounds, an impressive figure for a full-size pickup truck. Moreover, the 2024 Sierra 1500 Duramax is reasonably frugal and its Super Cruise feature makes highway trips easy. Thanks to its 4WD system, it can even bring you deep into the wilderness.
You are also not limited to lower trims — we tested the Duramax diesel in the Denali Ultimate earlier this year. As expected from a modern GMC offering, the 2024 Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate has a luxurious and cossetting cabin. The dashboard looks modern and is equipped with a 13.4-inch screen in the middle, with the driver getting all the necessary information from a 12.3-inch display.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Duramax (305 hp, 495 lb-ft)
The 2025 Silverado 1500 remains the lone diesel wolf in the full-size category. In its latest iteration, Chevy's 3.0-liter Duramax inline-6 makes 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. Of course, it pales in comparison to the gas alternatives in horsepower numbers, but it has the highest torque figure.
When it comes to trucks, this matters, as it's the figure that's important for towing. In the Duramax, it's also available at only 2,750 rpm, although useful torque is available sooner. We tested the 2024 Silverado 1500 ZR2 this year and found the Duramax engine to be torque-tastic. It's well-suited to the truck, too, partly thanks to the excellent 10-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode for improved cooling.
So, despite the huge power disadvantage, the Duramax-equipped Silverado 1500 has the same 13,300-pound towing rating as the 6.2-liter V8 (CrewCab 4x4). Yes, the V8 is much quicker, but the diesel-fueled engine returns 33 mpg on the highway with 2WD, and 26 mpg with 4WD. Impressed? It's quiet and smooth, too, while being cheaper to buy than the V8.
The 2015 Silverado 1500 also comes with an improved dashboard that includes a 13.4-inch center touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. The cabin feels a bit plasticky in places, but there is always the 2025 Sierra 1500 for those who want more luxury. That said, it's a shame that GM's Super Cruise is not available on all trims — even the off-road-focused ZR2 can't be optioned with the feature.
2019 Nissan Titan XD (320 hp, 555 lb-ft)
Remember the Nissan Titan XD? The heavy-duty truck was the only non-American model in the category, but it was discontinued this year. Nissan's model simply couldn't compete with its 12,760-pound towing rating, which is closer to a full-size truck rather than a heavy-duty one.
Perhaps its biggest limitation was the 5.0-liter Cummins diesel. Rated at 320 hp and 555 lb-ft, this V8 turbodiesel is no slouch. However, it pales in comparison to its rivals, particularly in its torque rating. Still, that's not the only issue with the engine. It's also far from the most reliable Cummins engine, with common problems including turbocharger failure and fuel system malfunctions. These issues happen quite early, too, opposite of what you'd expect from a heavy-duty truck. Hence, in this case, you might be better off with the 5.6-liter V8. The gas-powered engine produces 390 hp and 394 lb-ft and has similar towing and hauling ratings to the turbodiesel.
The Titan XD has some redeeming qualities. Nissan's Zero Gravity seats, for example, are some of the most comfortable in the business. Its cabin looks quite modern as well, and the 2019 model is even equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
2018 Ram 3500 HD (385 hp, 930 lb-ft)
The previous generation of Ram's 3500 HD pickup truck also boasted the 6.7-liter inline-6 Cummins turbodiesel. It was available in three tunes. If you wanted a six-speed manual, the engine was limited to 350 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, customers who wanted to rest their left leg could opt for the light-duty six-speed automatic, which allowed 370 hp and 800 lb-ft, or the heavy-duty six-speed automatic, which had 385 hp and 930 lb-ft of torque.
Of course, it's not only about the power and torque numbers, as the Cummins turbodiesel is also equipped with an exhaust brake. This feature can help you decelerate the Ram 3500 HD beast when going downhill, particularly with a trailer attached. Oh, and you can attach quite a huge trailer at the back, with the 2018 Ram 3500 HD supporting up to 31,210 pounds with the most powerful Cummins option. Furthermore, the engine was equipped with Ram Active Air technology, which allowed optimal air intake regardless of the temperature and payload.
2024 RAM 3500 HD Turbodiesel (420 hp, 1,075 lb-ft)
The latest RAM 3500 HD comes with a 6.7-liter Cummins inline-6 turbodiesel option available in two tunes. The less powerful version is available on the 2500 HD and 3500 HD trucks and makes 370 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. Quite decent, yes, but you can also opt for the higher tune that produces 420 hp and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. The only issue — it's only available in the Ram 3500 HD. A bummer, yes, but that's the more capable model, anyway, with a 37,090-pound towing and a 7,680-pound payload capacity.
The Ram 3500 HD is not only a work truck, though — it also wants to pamper its passengers. Thus, higher trims are equipped with acoustic glass and active noise cancelation, along with an air suspension to iron out road imperfections. The Cummins engine is fairly smooth, too. Hardly surprising, as smoothness is one of the traits of inline-6 engines. Refinement won't be the only thing you enjoy when traveling — the interior is well-appointed and even comes with an optional 12.0-inch portrait screen in the middle.
2016 Ford Super Duty Power Stroke (440 hp, 925 lb-ft)
Ford was the king of turbodiesels for quite a long time, with its 2016 Ford Super Duty Power Stroke unit being comparable to some heavy-duty trucks that are sitting in dealerships today. The 6.7-liter V8 engine not only makes gobs of power, but it also allows for a very respectable towing capacity of 31,200 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,050 pounds. Current heavy-duty trucks are more capable, sure, but will you ever need more?
The 2016 Ford Super Duty series also has some clever engineering to make it a more capable work truck. For instance, the live-drive power takeoff feature keeps the output gear linked directly to the crankshaft, drawing auxiliary power to drive certain add-ons, like cranes, even when the truck is stationary. The 6.7-liter Power Stroke is a tough engine, too, tested in extremely hot (120°F), and extremely cold conditions (-40°F).
2018 GMC Sierra HD (445 hp, 910 lb-ft)
As a mechanical twin to the 2018 Silverado HD, the 2018 Sierra HD shares the same turbodiesel engine. Its interior looks similar, too, but only in design, as the materials are of a much higher quality. GMC's truck has a leather-wrapped dashboard that significantly enhances the cabin and creates a luxurious experience for the passengers. Of course, the technology is dated by today's standards, but there is plenty of space on the dashboard for your smartphone.
There is also something about the 2018 GMC Sierra HD's bold design with oversized, well, everything. The grille is huge, the fenders are accentuated, and the front bumper is just massive. Some might even find it intimidating, but that is the only way to design a truck with 910 lb-ft of torque for pulling. Besides, it's not just for the looks. Notably, GMC opted for inlaid doors to improve aerodynamics and reduce wind noise, adding to the premium credentials of the 2018 Sierra HD.
2018 Chevrolet Silverado HD (445 hp, 910 lb-ft)
The third-gen Silverado HD came with the same 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel as the current model, though with slightly less power and torque. Still, with 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque on tap, the 2018 Silverado HD is no slouch, hitting 60 mph in less than 8 seconds. It can also tow up to 22,300 pounds, which should be more than enough for most people.
However, the lower towing rating or the fact that the transmission has only six forward gears are not the biggest limitations of the third-gen Silverado HD relative to its successor. Peek inside the windows and you'll see a dated dashboard, with a small 8.0-inch screen in the middle — good for those wanting a digital detox, we guess? At least the truck could be equipped with up to four USB ports, so charging your family's devices shouldn't be an issue.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Duramax (470 hp, 975 lb-ft)
Unsurprisingly, the GMC Sierra HD borrows the hardware from the Silverado HD, including the most powerful Duramax turbodiesel option. Call it badge engineering if you will, but the 2024 Sierra HD is a more luxurious version that would appeal to people wanting more plushness. This is particularly evident inside, where in higher trims you can get tons of leather and wood. The dashboard looks less truckish, too, with a nicely integrated 13.4-inch screen with Google features and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support.
You could even get a luxe off-roading experience if you opt for the GMC Sierra AT4X variant. With standard four-wheel-drive, rear locking e-differential, huge 35-inch tires Goodyear Territory all-terrain, special Multimatic DSSV dampers, and a front 1.5-inch lift kit, the AT4X is ready to tackle any terrain. Trailering with the Sierra HD is smooth, too, courtesy of an advanced camera system with 15 views. In addition, as part of the Smart Trailer feature, you can control the trailer's various features from the touchscreen.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD Duramax (470 hp, 975 lb-ft)
Chevrolet Silverado HD's 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbodiesel engine pales in comparison to Ford's Power Stroke one. Don't worry, though, as when we drove Chevy's latest heavy-duty truck earlier this year, we found that it's a tow star with an impressive 975 lb-ft of torque. Like its Ford rival, the Silverado HD Duramax also comes equipped with a 10-speed automatic, which helps it tow not-too-shabby 36,000 pounds and carry up to 7,442 pounds in its bed. Not only that, but the Duramax is also efficient, consuming only around 18 mpg on the highway.
Crucially, you will get quickly acclimated to driving this beast, thanks to the host of high-definition cameras helping you navigate tight spaces. The ZR2 trim also makes it a capable off-roader, courtesy of 35-inch mud tires and Multimatic DSSV shock dampers. Still, the American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) protective parts in the Bison upgrade bring the price to unattainable levels. Thus, if getting the job done is your primary concern, opting for lower trims while keeping the 6.6-liter Duramax powerhouse, might be the smart thing to do when purchasing a Silverado HD.
2022 Ford Super Duty Power Stroke (475 hp, 1,050 lb-ft)
The pre-refresh Ford Super Duty trucks are almost as capable as the newest ones. Sure, they don't have the smart traits, but can still tow up to 37,000 pounds and carry 7,850 pounds of payload, numbers that are higher than some current rivals.
As customary with heavy-duty trucks, you'll only get those numbers if you opt for the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel. In the 2022 Ford Super Duty trucks, the V8 unit produces 475 hp and an astonishing 1,050 lb-ft of torque available at just 1,600 rpm, and pairs exclusively to a 10-speed automatic. Although the most powerful in the lineup, the diesel should also provide the best fuel efficiency, making it a no-brainer.
The 2022 Ford Super Duty trucks have all the technology one might need inside. Upper trim levels get a 12.0-inch center display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and you can also choose a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo to listen to your tunes in Hi-Fi fashion. Furthermore, Ford offered advanced driver-assistance features, like automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.
2024 Super Duty Power Stroke HO (500 hp, 1,200 lb-ft)
Ford's latest Super Duty pickup trucks are as capable as they've ever been before. With a max towing capacity of 40,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 8,000 pounds, these trucks make easy work of anything you throw at them. This is especially true for the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbodiesel, which produces 500 hp and Earth-spinning 1,200 lb-ft of torque. That's more than a semi-truck of a decade ago, mind you, and probably enough to move your entire house, particularly because the 10-speed automatic will always keep it in its sweet spot.
Still, the Power Stroke turbodiesel is only a part of the story. In our first drive of the current-gen Super Duty series, we found that it's a smart truck with advanced features to make your life easier. Perhaps the most useful is Trail Turn Assist, which locks the inside rear wheel to reduce the turning radius on off-road surfaces. Still, the taillights that indicate if you exceeded the truck's payload capacity are also a neat idea. Choose the Tremor trim, and the off-road suspension with front-end lift, limited-slip differential, and 18-inch all-terrain tires will bring you places few other heavy-duty trucks can.