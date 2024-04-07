5 Commonly Reported Problems With The 5.0L Cummins V8 Engine In The Nissan Titan

Few engine and vehicle debuts have been anticipated with the same level of excitement as the 5.0L Cummins-powered Nissan Titan XD. For years, Cummins has produced some of the best diesel motors ever to grace the engine bays of non-commercial cars. The company has developed a cult-like following of dedicated admirers who adamantly proclaim that Cummins produces the best diesel engines and that they're far superior to other diesel manufacturers, like Power Stroke and Duramax. So, when fans heard Cummins would be building a new motor for the Nissan Titan, they were ecstatic and intensely intrigued, to say the least.

However, since the 5.0L Cummins was released in the 2016 Titan XD, a series of devastating problems have plagued the engine and the drivers who own them. From multiple emissions control system malfunctions to turbocharger failure and fuel system flaws, the Titan XD and its Cummins engine have been a letdown for fans and a money sink for drivers.

These issues were so prevalent that Nissan decided to discontinue the Cummins-powered Titan XD in 2019, and in late 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into the Cummins-powered pickups. To help you better understand these motors and the difficulties they frequently produce, we compiled this list based on customer complaints, government recalls, and professional mechanics' testimonies. Here's what you need to know about the 5.0L Cummins engine and its five most commonly reported issues.