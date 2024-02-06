What's The Difference Between A Drivetrain And A Powertrain?

The terminology that defines all the bits and baubles that make up an automobile can be complicated and exasperating. What's the difference between a transaxle and a transmission? A leaf spring and a coil spring? Or, as we'll confront in this particular article, the differences between the drivetrain and the powertrain. If these two "trains" aren't the same, why are they sometimes used interchangeably? And, if they're not the same – why not?

The short answer is they are not the same. Not exactly. Ironically — and to some degree confusingly, thus the reason they're sometimes swapped — they both perform a fundamentally similar function by producing the kinetic energy needed to move the vehicle forward from one place to another.

Let's dig a little deeper under the hood of this car-nundrum (sorry). The powertrain's five key components are the engine, transmission, driveshaft, axles, and differential, all acting in unison to power your car's wheels.

In simple terms, the engine produces the energy that powers the crankshaft (the engine's backbone) and converts linear motion into rotational motion. This motion is passed to the transmission and then to the spinning driveshaft, which in turn funnels torque to the drive axle's final drive gear and rear differential. The axles (which support the car's weight) power the wheels directly, and the rear differential lets both rear wheels spin at different rates. Why? Physics. When a vehicle turns a corner, the outside wheel must spin faster than the inside one (thank you, rear differential).