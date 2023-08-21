Transaxle Vs Transmission: What's The Difference?

Aside from the engine itself, a car's transmission is the most important part of the drivetrain. After all, without a transmission, you aren't going anywhere. Despite being around in various ways, shapes, and layouts since the advent of motorized transportation, transmissions are fairly complex and are much more than a metal box of gears that make the car move. For front-engine, rear-wheel drive cars, like many muscle cars and just about every passenger car until around the late 1970s, the transmission is bolted to the output shaft of the engine and transmits rotational power to the rear differential which gives power to the rear wheels. That's a simple enough concept.

Front-wheel drive cars, however, use what's called a transaxle. While a transmission in a rear-wheel drive car has to deliver power straight back to the wheels, a transaxle has to deliver power to the drive wheels that are situated next to it. As the name suggests, it also acts as an axle for the vehicle.