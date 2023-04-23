What Is A CV Axle? (And How To Tell When They Need Replacing)

The CV axle (or the Constant-Velocity joint) is critical to any vehicle's front driveline. Of course, we all know the engine burns fuel to produce power, and the transmission sends the engine's power to the driveline. But what makes the driving wheels spin are the driveshafts connected to each side of the gearbox, and the CV axles are on each end of the driveshaft.

So when you think about it, the CV axles are just as important as the engine and transmission. Each driveshaft has an inner CV joint (that connects to the gearbox) and an outer CV joint (that attaches to the wheel hub). Vehicles with front-wheel drive use CV joints, but it's not uncommon to find a CV axle in rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive cars and SUVs.

How does a CV axle work?

Stason4ic/Getty

A CV axle or constant-velocity joint enables the driveshaft to rotate even if the angle between the driveshaft and CV joint changes when steering or going over bumps. It uses a grooved inner shell with ball bearings to guide the outer cover over varying articulation angles. The inside of a CV joint is packed in grease to lessen friction as the bearings guide the inner shell, and there's a rubberized cover (CV joint rubber boots) outside to protect the innards from dust, dirt, and debris.

A broken or warped rubber boot is the first significant telltale sign of a faulty or aging CV axle. Those rubberized boots could turn brittle or crack after thousands of miles, making it easier for foreign articles to enter the inner shell and cause damaging friction.