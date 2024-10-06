The 5 Biggest Trucks You Can Buy From Ford
Trucks are big in the United States in terms of size and sales. The three best-selling vehicles in the United States last year were all pickup trucks: the Ram, Chevy Silverado, and Ford F Series. Ford sold more than three-quarters of a million pickups in its home market alone in 2023, and Ford Trucks are now sold in 48 markets across the world. That capital "T" is no typo; for the last 60 years, that division has sold large commercial vehicles weighing over 16 tons on three continents.
Those offerings include tractors and trucks built for construction and hauling, and Ford Trucks will upfit the exact body you need for your commercial application. These Ford trucks dwarf the F150s and F250s that you see in school drop-off lines and shopping malls across the United States on a daily basis and have payloads to match their size. Here are a few of Ford's largest trucks, but don't expect to be able to parallel park them on your cul-de-sac.
The F-Max series is for long hauls
If your cargo is large and heavy enough to warrant the use of a tractor-trailer, Ford's F-Max line of tractors can do the pulling for you. It includes at least six different models, all powered by Ford's Ecotorq series of turbodiesel engines. They range from 7.3 to 12.1 liters in displacement and are produced by Ford Otosan, the blue oval's division in Turkey. F-Max trucks are equipped with safety systems like lane departure warning and collision avoidance, along with a stability feature to prevent the tractor and trailer from skidding.
The cream of the F-Max crop is the F-Max Select, which has a black-and-copper paint scheme with bronze accents and will be produced in a limited run of 400 units worldwide. Ford Trucks is promoting the F-Max Select as a luxury hauler, releasing a video that shows it being sold at a mock art auction while being described as "exquisite."
The F-Max Select comes with the 12.1-liter Ecotorq engine, a nine-inch multimedia touchscreen, and air-suspended seats. It has a host of safety features, including lane departure and active collision avoidance systems and an optional alcohol detection interlock. The F-Max Select is the spiritual successor to the 2021 F-Max Blackline, of which only 250 were made. If the idea of a leather-wrapped steering wheel appeals to you, contact your local Ford Trucks dealer to inquire about the F-Max Select.
Ford's Road Series is also built for commercial hauling
Ford's Road series of box trucks is for cargo haulers who prefer a straight rig to an articulated tractor-trailer setup. The trucks in this series are available in 18 colors, from basic black and white to vivid shades of green, orange, and yellow.
Driver-assist features include blind spot and move-off warning systems that detect pedestrians, bicyclists, and other obstacles, and road series trucks also come with a road sign detection system to keep you in line with the rules of the road. There's a rear-view camera to make parking and reversing a breeze and alcohol interlock capabilities to make sure your drivers aren't impaired while behind the wheel. The four versions of Ford's 4x2 road series trucks have day-use cabs and 350-liter fuel tanks. There are also four models in the 6x2 road series, all of which come with a high-roof sleeper cab and 550-liter fuel tanks for longer rides.
Ford's purpose-built trucks target specific industries
You can get much more than just an empty box behind the cab of your Ford truck. Ford's commercial lineup also includes pump trucks, dump trucks with tilt beds, and mixers. They're all part of the Ford Trucks Construction Series and share the Ecotorq turbodiesel engine with the F-line of trucks. The construction series trucks also come with the same driver assist and safety features as their cargo-hauling counterparts and add an advanced braking system to manage your speed while hauling heavy loads on downgrades.
These trucks come with a nine-speed automatic transmission and are built with short wheelbases and tight turning radii, making them easier to maneuver in tight workspaces. They're also equipped with Ford's ConnecTruck telemetry suite, which gives you remote access to location, fuel usage, and other important data. ConnecTruck also allows you to perform remote diagnostics and software updates, ensuring you can keep your fleet running at top efficiency.
The F-750 and F-650 have multiple drivetrain options
For commercial customers who don't quite need the hauling power of a tractor-trailer or the special-purpose trucks from the construction series, Ford offers the F-750 and F-650. Both models can be purchased with a 7.3-liter gas-fueled V8, or you can opt for Ford's 6.7-liter PowerStroke turbo diesel, which makes as much as 330 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. Diesel models come with a 10-speed automatic transmission, while gas-fueled F-650 and F-750 trucks have a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Diesels with the 10-speed have a Power Take-Off capability that allows for auxiliary equipment like boom lifts or winches to be connected to the torque converter, putting the engine and transmission's power to work for you. These two medium-duty models can be bought with helpful features like hill start, lane keeping, and brake assist systems to make driving easier and safer. Prices start at $72,180 for the straight-frame models with the gas engine, and the diesel version is about $10,000 more.
The F-450 can haul and tow heavy loads
The F-450 straddles the line between Ford's consumer and truck lines. It can be found at some Ford dealerships and driven off the lot, but it is also commonly fitted with commercial equipment in the back for use by utility companies, contractors, and the like. The F-450XL comes with your choice of two gas and two diesel engines producing as much as 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque. You can get it with an 8 or 6.75-foot box, and the 450XL's regular, super, or crew cab has an 8-inch touchscreen with Ford's Sync 4 infotainment system.
There are generously sized steps on the box sides to make loading and unloading easier, and the optional off-road package adds 33-inch all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, and skid plates under the fuel tank and transfer case. A 5G hotspot with the ability to support up to 10 devices is standard, as are the rear-view camera and 4.2-inch dash-mounted productivity screen. The two larger cabs seat up to six adults, and the F-450Xl Super Duty with the High Output turbodiesel engine is rated to tow up to 35,000 pounds.