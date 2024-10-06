The 5 Biggest Trucks You Can Buy From Ford

If your cargo is large and heavy enough to warrant the use of a tractor-trailer, Ford's F-Max line of tractors can do the pulling for you. It includes at least six different models, all powered by Ford's Ecotorq series of turbodiesel engines. They range from 7.3 to 12.1 liters in displacement and are produced by Ford Otosan, the blue oval's division in Turkey. F-Max trucks are equipped with safety systems like lane departure warning and collision avoidance, along with a stability feature to prevent the tractor and trailer from skidding.

Advertisement

The cream of the F-Max crop is the F-Max Select, which has a black-and-copper paint scheme with bronze accents and will be produced in a limited run of 400 units worldwide. Ford Trucks is promoting the F-Max Select as a luxury hauler, releasing a video that shows it being sold at a mock art auction while being described as "exquisite."

The F-Max Select comes with the 12.1-liter Ecotorq engine, a nine-inch multimedia touchscreen, and air-suspended seats. It has a host of safety features, including lane departure and active collision avoidance systems and an optional alcohol detection interlock. The F-Max Select is the spiritual successor to the 2021 F-Max Blackline, of which only 250 were made. If the idea of a leather-wrapped steering wheel appeals to you, contact your local Ford Trucks dealer to inquire about the F-Max Select.

Advertisement