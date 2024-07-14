Every Ford With The 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine
Many automotive enthusiasts credit the 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8 with being one of the most reliable engines ever made by Ford. Some even place it on the top 10 list of the most reliable diesel engines built by any brand.
Currently, the 7.3L gas and 6.7L diesel engines are the most powerful options available for 2024 Ford Super Duty pickup trucks with the High-Output 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel providing 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. If that's more than you need, the standard-output 6.7L Power Stroke provides a slightly less commanding 475 horsepower with torque reduced to 1,050 lb-ft.
Much of that power comes from the Power Stroke's 15.8:1 combustion chamber compression ratio, high-pressure fuel injection system, and a dual-compressor turbocharger. The Honeywell sequential turbo combines quick response with high capacity to increase performance across the rpm range.
Ford introduced the 6.7L Power Stroke in its 2011 F-Series Super Duty and Chassis Cab trucks. The year 2015 saw the improved second-generation 6.7L, and the current third-generation launched in 2020. Along the way it earned a reputation as one of Ford's most reliable Power Stroke diesel engines, however, some 6.7L Power Stroke years are better than others. A long-standing member of the F-Series Super Duty and Chassis Cab engine family, the 6.7L Power Stroke has also served time in the larger F-650 and F-750 commercial trucks since 2015.
Ford F-Series Super Duty and Chassis Cab trucks
The first Ford F-Series Super Duty truck models (the F-250, F-350, and F-450) were introduced for the 1999 model year. Early engine options included the new single overhead cam (SOHC) 6.8L V10 gas engine and one of the best years of the 7.3L Power Stroke.
In 2011, the F-Series Super Duty lineup, along with Ford's F-350, F-450, and F-550 Chassis Cab models, offered the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel engine for the first time. The new 6.7L Power Stroke, a departure from the previous Navistar International diesel engine designs, was proclaimed "Ford-engineered, [and] Ford-built," according to Ford's 40-year timeline showcasing the company's advances from 1977 to 2017.
The first-generation 6.7L Power Stroke provided 390 horsepower with 735 lb-ft of torque. A substantial increase over the 2011 Super Duty's base 6.2L V8 with 385 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The new Power Stroke also provided more power than the 2011 Chassis Cab's optional 6.8L SOHC V10 with its 362 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque.
Ford F-650 and F-750 commercial trucks
Ford announced the redesign of its F-650 and F-750 commercial trucks in 2014, highlighting a 6.7L Power Stroke engine testing program that simulated 500,000+ miles at "extreme power levels and temperatures." Ford offered its medium-duty commercial trucks in the same three cab styles seen in its pickups: Regular Cab, SuperCab, and Crew Cab. They also came in three separate models: straight frame, dock height, and a dedicated tractor model.
Ford started using the 6.7L Power Stroke in its F-650 and F-750 commercial trucks in the spring of 2015 (although designated as 2016 models) at the engine's second-generation debut. While the same engine in the 2015 Super Duty was rated at 440 horsepower and 860 lb-ft of torque, the commercial lineup offered lower-powered 6.7L Power Stroke engines. The 2016 F-650/F-750 standard 6.7L made 270 hp and 675 lb-ft of torque, while optional versions produced up to 330 horsepower and 725 lb-ft of torque.
2024 6.7L Power Stroke options
The 2024 lineup of Ford trucks featuring the third-generation 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 includes the Super Duty F-250, F-350, and F-450 models; the Chassis Cab F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 models; and the medium-duty F-650 and F-750 commercial trucks. The newest 6.7L Power Stroke offers various power outputs depending on the application.
Super Duty buyers have a choice between two versions, a standard output 475 horsepower with 1,050 lb-ft of torque or the high-output version with 500 horsepower and 1200 lb-ft of torque. The Chassis Cab models feature a version with 330 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque, and F-650/F-750 commercial trucks also come with 330 horsepower but less torque at 750 lb-ft.
While some automakers have stopped offering diesel engine options in some popular models, like the Ram 1500, the future looks bright for the Ford 6.7L Power Stroke, at least for now. Torque is the diesel engine's most significant advantage over gas engines. And while battery-powered electric trucks can compete with the diesel's torque, their limited range, especially when towing heavy trailers, makes them impractical for longer trips.