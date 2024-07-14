Every Ford With The 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine

Many automotive enthusiasts credit the 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8 with being one of the most reliable engines ever made by Ford. Some even place it on the top 10 list of the most reliable diesel engines built by any brand.

Currently, the 7.3L gas and 6.7L diesel engines are the most powerful options available for 2024 Ford Super Duty pickup trucks with the High-Output 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel providing 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. If that's more than you need, the standard-output 6.7L Power Stroke provides a slightly less commanding 475 horsepower with torque reduced to 1,050 lb-ft.

Much of that power comes from the Power Stroke's 15.8:1 combustion chamber compression ratio, high-pressure fuel injection system, and a dual-compressor turbocharger. The Honeywell sequential turbo combines quick response with high capacity to increase performance across the rpm range.

Ford introduced the 6.7L Power Stroke in its 2011 F-Series Super Duty and Chassis Cab trucks. The year 2015 saw the improved second-generation 6.7L, and the current third-generation launched in 2020. Along the way it earned a reputation as one of Ford's most reliable Power Stroke diesel engines, however, some 6.7L Power Stroke years are better than others. A long-standing member of the F-Series Super Duty and Chassis Cab engine family, the 6.7L Power Stroke has also served time in the larger F-650 and F-750 commercial trucks since 2015.