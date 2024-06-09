The Main Differences Between Ford's 7.3 Gas & 6.7 Diesel Engines
Ford's Super Duty line of heavy-duty pickup trucks, part of the automaker's best-selling F-Series, is highly regarded for its reputation as a dependable work truck. At the heart of that dependability and capacity for work lies some of the most powerful V8 engines ever put into a pickup truck, namely the gasoline powered 7.3-liter V8 and the 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8.
While you'll have to decide if a diesel or gasoline pickup truck is better for you, either engine option will provide enough power and reliability to get your Ford Super Duty pickup truck wherever you want to go. The standard engine and available options will depend on which Super Duty fits your needs the best. For example, the 2024 Ford Super Duty F-250 XLT comes with the 7.3-liter gas V8, while the F-450 XL Super Duty features the 6.7-liter Power Stroke as its standard engine.
Let's explore some of the history and specs of each engine. After that, we'll highlight some of the main differences between the two Ford Super Duty engine choices.
Ford's 7.3-liter gasoline-powered V8
Ford introduced its 7.3-liter V8 motor to the world in 2020. Dubbed the Godzilla Engine, it was different from most other modern V8s because it was Ford's first completely new pushrod valve train V8 design in some time.
By avoiding the overhead cam design, popular in today's performance engines, Ford engineers designed the massive 7.3-liter displacement Godzilla engine to exist in a smaller space. By borrowing technology and materials developed for its turbocharged engine applications, Ford built increased longevity and strength into the 7.3L while keeping it lightweight. Ford claims the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine is "smaller, lighter, provides more torque and hp, plus better fuel economy than its 6.8L predecessor."
The 7.3-liter Ford V8 features a cast iron block with 4.21-inch (106.93 mm) cylinder bores and aluminum heads with two valves per cylinder and high flow intake and exhaust ports. The forged steel crankshaft, secured by five main bearings, provides 3.98 inches (101.09 mm) of stroke, delivering a 10.5:1 compression ratio. Air induction is naturally aspirated, and fuel delivery is provided by sequential fuel injection. Overall, the engine weighs 580 pounds (263.1 kg) and delivers 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and up to 475 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.
Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel
Considered one of the most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesels ever made, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 debuted in the 2011 model year Ford Super Duty lineup. In service for over a decade, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke has received some improvements. The most notable changes occurred in 2015 with an updated Garrett GT37 variable-geometry turbocharger, and in 2020 with new programming and boost parameters.
Ford uses CGI technology, compacted graphite iron, and aluminum cylinder heads to create an engine that's both lightweight and strong enough to withstand the 6.7-liter Power Stroke's horsepower and torque. Compared to the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine, the 6.7 has smaller, 3.90-inch (99.06 mm) cylinder bores, a longer 4.24-inch (107.65 mm) crankshaft stroke, and a higher compression ratio of 16.2:1.
Along with high compression, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke's single turbocharger and direct fuel injection combine to produce up to 330 horsepower at 2,500 rpm with 725 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 rpm in the Super Duty.
What are the main differences between Ford's 7.3-liter gas and 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engines?
We've already let it slip that the 7.3-liter gas engine makes 100 more horsepower, while the 6.7-liter Power Stroke has substantially more torque (295 lb-ft more, to be exact). However, the most significant aspect of the power delivery comparison between these two engines is the diesel's ability to deliver its power at lower rpm ranges.
The Power Stroke's low-end power is welcome to anyone pulling heavily loaded trailers or hauling substantial payloads. Of course, if you just want to zip around in your truck, leaving other cars behind at stoplights, the 7.3 is a fine option for that while still being capable of doing more work than most people will ever request from their pickup truck.
As far as fuel economy goes, the 6.7-liter diesel gets slightly better fuel mileage, and by slightly we're talking about one to three mpg depending on how you're using the truck. That gap increases somewhat when towing large trailers, but with diesel currently averaging about 17 cents more per gallon than regular unleaded gasoline in the Midwest (via U.S. Energy Information Administration) the Power Stroke's advantage is relatively small.