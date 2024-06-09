The Main Differences Between Ford's 7.3 Gas & 6.7 Diesel Engines

Ford's Super Duty line of heavy-duty pickup trucks, part of the automaker's best-selling F-Series, is highly regarded for its reputation as a dependable work truck. At the heart of that dependability and capacity for work lies some of the most powerful V8 engines ever put into a pickup truck, namely the gasoline powered 7.3-liter V8 and the 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8.

While you'll have to decide if a diesel or gasoline pickup truck is better for you, either engine option will provide enough power and reliability to get your Ford Super Duty pickup truck wherever you want to go. The standard engine and available options will depend on which Super Duty fits your needs the best. For example, the 2024 Ford Super Duty F-250 XLT comes with the 7.3-liter gas V8, while the F-450 XL Super Duty features the 6.7-liter Power Stroke as its standard engine.

Let's explore some of the history and specs of each engine. After that, we'll highlight some of the main differences between the two Ford Super Duty engine choices.