These 5 Diesel Trucks Have The Highest Towing Capacity In 2024

The days of diesel have already started to diminish. Diesel engines are more efficient than gasoline engines but produce more emissions, so they've been largely replaced or eliminated in many vehicles. But, when it comes to pulling power, diesels still reign supreme. The biggest heavy-duty pickup trucks still use diesel powertrains to achieve the highest towing capability that no gasoline- or electric-powered trucks can currently match.

A quick note before we start listing these big-burly towing baddies: the numbers listed here are as good as it gets. Pickup trucks come in a dizzying array of configurations, with multiple cab configurations, options for various interior appointments, unique axle ratios, and the choice between two- and four-wheel drive.

All these variations mean that a truck's towing capacity can vary significantly depending on how it's equipped. This is especially true if the truck you're interested in has a different axle ratio than the one optimized for towing. The more options a truck has, the more it weighs and the lower its towing capacity gets. So, the ultra-high towing numbers don't apply across a truck's entire lineup, and they typically aren't paired with the most lavish version of a truck. With that in mind, let's dive in.