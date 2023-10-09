Light Duty Vs Heavy Duty Trucks Explained: What's The Difference?

The HD, therefore, can tow up to 18,500 pounds, versus the LD's 8,700-pound tow rating. But adding AEV's steel front and rear bumpers, cold-stamped boron skid plates, onto an HD pickup with an enormous V8 and beefed-up drivetrain results in a stunning curb weight of 8,495 pounds—not exactly the best for off-roading. Really, Chevy intends the HD Bison to serve best as a tow rig for off-road toys, capable of leaving the pavement long enough to unload gear and then truly head for the horizon.

Unfortunately, the LD Bison pales a bit in comparison, regardless of the choice between a gasoline or diesel engine. Instead of bigger tires and better suspension, the Bison only gets the armoring. At first, that decision seemed like a concession to fleet fuel economy averages, but Chevy's engineers on hand at Johnson Valley admitted that the current 1500 Silverado chassis was not originally designed with the packaging that a Bison with 35-inch tires would require. (Hold please, coming for the next generation, soon perhaps, but of course not quite confirmed.)

The ZR2 and ZR2 Bison's popularity on the mid-sized Colorado made the decision to add the packages to the Silverado LD and HD a no-brainer. And switching to a base diesel for both trucks certainly ups the enticement of both, now that the Colorado is gasoline-only. But for buyers who want the best of both worlds in a full-sized pickup truck, the difference between LD and HD Bison present something of a quandary. Both are definitely big trucks capable of far more than expected, but the step up from light to heavy duty at Chevrolet means less than the difference between 1500 and 2500 classes at Ram or Ford.