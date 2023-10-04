Is The New Chevy HD Bison Diesel Too Heavy For Real Off-Roading?

On more technical terrain, the solid rear axle equipped with leaf springs and a standard electronically locking differential affords plenty of confidence—or maybe too much, as certain drivers discovered when a first scrape on the running boards while stepping down a moderate ledge resulted in pieces dangling and dragging down a hill. In a truck this large, choosing a judicious line, then driving slow and steady, becomes the name of the game. As off-roaders often say, "To finish first, you must finish."

Maybe any potential buyers planning to seriously wheel an HD Bison should skip over the running boards on the option sheet. Or better yet, add some real rock sliders instead. But in reality, many trucks on the outing with drivers that chose better tire placement in consideration of the HD Bison's size and weight (admittedly something of a challenge given the enormous hood) managed to finish the day with running boards intact.

Throw in four-low, a rear locker, off-road mode, and paddle shifters to keep the Allison trans in the proper gear, and the HD can definitely haul or tow with ease and still get the job done off-road. But after climbing out of the peppy, smaller, and nimbler Colorado Bison, getting the job done in an HD Silverado definitely feels like more work.