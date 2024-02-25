The Best And Worst Years For The Ford 7.3L Power Stroke V8 Engine

Among diesel enthusiasts, few engines have reached the same levels of fame and prestige as the 7.3-liter Power Stroke. The 7.3L motor powered the Ford F-Series from 1994 to 2003 and represents the first iteration of the Power Stroke engine lineup. It was replaced by the 6.0L midway through 2003 but remains one of the most popular and famous engines in the Power Stroke family. The motor is renowned by Ford fans and diesel lovers alike for its reliability, durability, and upgrade potential. When drivers properly care for the 7.3 and stick to a regular maintenance schedule — including routine oil changes, coolant flushes, and transmission services — it's not unusual for these engines to last more than 500,000 miles.

However, not all 7.3L Power Stroke model years are equal, and a few model years are known for being less reliable and more prone to defects. Some of the most common issues to plague the 7.3 include camshaft position sensor failure, exhaust back pressure valve malfunction, fuel filter housing leaks, and turbocharger up-pipe leaks. If you're in the market for a 7.3L Power Stroke pickup or planning to buy a used 7.3 for a project build, you'll want to look out for these problems and avoid a few model years. Let's take a deeper look at those common issues and explore the best and worst years for the Ford 7.3L Power Stroke.