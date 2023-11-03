Manual Vs. Automatic: Which Transmission Is Better?

Modern drivers are faced with several options when deciding upon their ideal vehicle. These include gas or electric power, its drivetrain — be it a front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or four-wheel drive solution — alongside a multitude of features, accessories, and options right down to the color of its paint. However, one of the fundamental decisions you will make while shopping for a car is its transmission type.

The transmission is one of the most complex components in a car as it controls the amount of power transferred to the wheels. Simply put, an automatic transmission does the shifting for you, whereas a manual transmission requires you to select the optimal gear. So, while an automatic vehicle offers the ultimate drive assist technology — short of self-driving automation — driving a stick shift requires a separate skillset to keep your car in motion. This can be seen as either superfluous or beneficial, depending on how and where you use your vehicle.

The ultimate question of shifting versus not shifting depends on personal preferences and a range of lifestyle and practical considerations. Whether you chiefly use your car for work, drive for pleasure, or simply see it as a utilitarian vehicle that ferries you from A to B, your choice of transmission type affects the entire driving experience. Here, we take a closer look at the benefits and drawbacks of each option to see how they measure up.