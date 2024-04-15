4 Car Manufacturers That Have Stopped Offering Diesel Engines

It's no secret that car manufacturers are slowly inching closer to an inventory of predominantly electric vehicles. But with that new focus comes sacrifice, and for many brands, the diesel engine has become less and less of a priority.

While you're still likely to see diesel engines in commercial applications, consumer options are becoming less and less common. With global metropolises like Paris and Madrid planning to ban diesel as of 2025 and Californians mainly choosing electric vehicles over conventionally powered cars, there's a significantly diminished market for the noisy alternative to the standard gas-powered engine.

Manufacturers worldwide have taken a stand against diesel, not only for environmental concerns but because diesel engines cost more to build. You may find the occasional outlier, but these four car manufacturers have either completely halted the production of any diesel-powered vehicle or have committed to ending production in the near future.