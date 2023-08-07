Californians Choose EVs Over Gas-Powered Vehicles In Record Numbers

California — traditionally the EV capital of the U.S. — seems to be in no mood to let go of its crown. New data released by the California Energy Commission (CEC) indicates that the state has witnessed a remarkable surge in the adoption of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs), with one in four cars sold in the state now a ZEV. Additional data from the California New Car Dealers Association has also shown that the market share of ZEVs climbed from just 16.4% in 2022 — to 21.1% (YTD) in 2023. This is the first time that the market share of zero-emission vehicles has crept above the psychologically important 20% mark. Data from the CEC puts this figure at an ever higher 24.3%.

Tesla leads the pack in total ZEV sales in California, with the company's Model Y selling 74,488 units in Q2 2023 alone. The Tesla Model 3 came in at a distant second position, with 41,430 units sold during the same period. Non-Tesla cars that seem to have some impact on the market include the Chevrolet Bolt EUV (7082 units), the Jeep Wrangler (7341 units), the Volkswagen ID.4 (5902 units), and the Ford Mustang Mach E (5071 units).

While EVs continue to rise in popularity across California, some San Francisco-Oakland Bay Area counties show exceptional growth rates. Zero Emission Vehicles account for more than 40% of new car sales in many counties.