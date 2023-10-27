F-150 Vs F-250: Big Differences To Know Before You Buy

Ford's F-series is America's best-selling line of trucks and has held that title for over 45 years. But there's more to the Detroit-built workhorses than first meets the eye. You're likely familiar with the Ford F-150. That's the best-selling truck in the lineup and, consequently, the one you're most likely to encounter on the street. It's large, comfortable, and practical.

The series debuted in the 1940s and has managed to fend off competition from rival Dodge's popular RAM lineup and Chevvy's Silverados over the past few decades. Ford's popular pickup hasn't just dominated domestic competition. It also came out on top against highly related imports like the Toyota Tacoma and the Nissan Titan. It even outsells the notoriously indestructible Toyota Hilux. The F-150 may be the go-to pick for many, but there are plenty of other trucks in the series, including an F-250, an F-350, and even an F-450.

Obviously, the larger numbers suggest a difference, but what might that difference be? With other vehicles, the numbers can refer to engine capacity, designate between compacts, sedans, and SUVs, or even separate regular models from special editions. With the F-series of trucks, it's all pretty straightforward. This article will focus on the differences between the F-150 and F-250, as the differences further down the line are essentially the same — just more exaggerated.