8 Used Pickups That Would Make A Great First Truck

The pickup truck has served many roles over the years. From the first practical Ford Model T to modern luxury vehicles with sky-high MSRPs, major international brands produce pickups that sell in droves.

Parsing out the right first truck for you can take time. There are many things to consider when buying a new vehicle at any time, but if you've never owned a truck before, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Usually, the first thing on an auto buyer's mind is the cost of ownership, which goes well beyond the car's initial price. Maintenance, insurance, and gasoline prices should play a role in your decision-making. What are you going to use the truck for? Will it be mudding down mountain trails on the weekends and sitting in a parking lot during the week? Will it be loaded at job sites all day, every day?

Having a budget and purpose in mind for the vehicle will help you decide on other factors. Remember that horsepower, torque, and gas efficiency sometimes have an inverse relationship. Which is more important to you? In addition, truck sizes vary widely. Do you need a full-size machine with a crew cab and a large bed? Or will a compact suit your needs? Finally, how much can your truck safely tow or haul? Does it meet your needs?

We've spent much time researching the consumer market and wrenching on vehicles — not to mention enjoying some pickup trucks ourselves. Here are some used pickups that would make a great first truck.