8 Used Pickups That Would Make A Great First Truck
The pickup truck has served many roles over the years. From the first practical Ford Model T to modern luxury vehicles with sky-high MSRPs, major international brands produce pickups that sell in droves.
Parsing out the right first truck for you can take time. There are many things to consider when buying a new vehicle at any time, but if you've never owned a truck before, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Usually, the first thing on an auto buyer's mind is the cost of ownership, which goes well beyond the car's initial price. Maintenance, insurance, and gasoline prices should play a role in your decision-making. What are you going to use the truck for? Will it be mudding down mountain trails on the weekends and sitting in a parking lot during the week? Will it be loaded at job sites all day, every day?
Having a budget and purpose in mind for the vehicle will help you decide on other factors. Remember that horsepower, torque, and gas efficiency sometimes have an inverse relationship. Which is more important to you? In addition, truck sizes vary widely. Do you need a full-size machine with a crew cab and a large bed? Or will a compact suit your needs? Finally, how much can your truck safely tow or haul? Does it meet your needs?
We've spent much time researching the consumer market and wrenching on vehicles — not to mention enjoying some pickup trucks ourselves. Here are some used pickups that would make a great first truck.
2009 to 2014 Ford F-150
Aside from being one of the originators of the pickup truck, the Ford Motor Company has produced one of the most successful models of the 20th century. F-series pickups have been around since the first F-100 in 1948. Graduating to the F-150 in 1975, the F-series has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for over 30 years.
The 12th generation F-150 occupies a sweet spot in the Venn diagram of cost, comfort, and capability. Built between 2009 and 2014, the market supports an average sale price of $38,758, with a low sale of $5,000 and a high of $93,500 (including the outlier SVT Raptor package). Without the Raptor, the average price is more manageable at $27,121 and a high of $61,500.
Ford offered the 12-gen F-150 in at least 10 trims, essentially offering something for everyone. The lowest-end FX2 included a 3.5-liter V6 with 365 hp, rear-wheel drive, a towing capacity of 11,300 pounds, and a payload of 1,620 pounds in a 6.5-foot to 8-foot bed. Conversely, the top-of-the-line Platinum Super Crew might include a 6.2-liter V8 with 411 hp, four-wheel drive, and a crew cab for the family — or work crew.
Depending on which model you choose, you can expect an average annual maintenance cost of $893. If an F-150 is in your future, check out our list of ten things you should know before buying an F-150.
2006 to 2011 Ford Ranger
Sticking with Ford, consider the more compact Ranger if a full-sized truck isn't your bailiwick. The Ranger nameplate has been knocking around the Ford line since the 1958 Edsel Ranger sedan, but the midsized pickup introduced in 1983 is the one we're interested in. The Ranger served the American market until 2012 when it disappeared from North America to return in 2019.
The third-generation Ranger is aging, but it might be the right call if your priorities run to affordability and practicality over modern amenities. Remember when dashboards had only physical switches? An adequately maintained third-generation Ranger is affordable in an expensive market. A top used market price of $29,000 and an average of $14,732 make it a relatively inexpensive pickup. As an older model, it also has a manageable annual repair cost of $611.
Though the third generation ran from 1998 to 2011, the Ranger received its last facelift in 2006. The 2011 model included several trim choices. The XL is a three passenger, two wheel drive get around pickup with a six foot bed and a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine making 143 hp and 154 lb-ft of torque. The four passenger, four-wheel drive Supercab XLT employs a 4.0-liter V6, making 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque.
The third-generation Ranger might not impress your truck buddies or turn heads at a stoplight, but it will provide a practical and relatively inexpensive option that meets 90% of a pickup owner's needs.
2007 to 2021 Toyota Tundra
Ford may be dominant in the U.S. pickup market, but it's not the only company that has mastered it. With its excellent reputation for reliability and longevity, Toyota is also a major player in the pickup game. Its full-sized Tundra may prove to be the right first truck for you.
After introducing the Tundra in the 2000 model year, Toyota introduced the second generation in 2007, which lasted until 2021. Within that span are plenty of Tundras to embrace and some to avoid. The used price of a 2nd-gen Tundra averages $27,235 (likely due partially to the age of the older models). Compared to the $71,300 average for a used 3rd-gen Tundra, reaching back a few years can save a ton of cash. Annual repair costs are estimated at $692.
The 2007 Tundra offered a staggering number of configurations, and with a long production run and facelifts in 2010, 2014, and 2019, the number didn't get smaller. The original 2007 base model had a 4.0-liter V6 with 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque, a payload of 2,000 pounds, and a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds. The 2021 off-road TRD Pro carries a 5.7-liter V8 with 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque at the other end of the spectrum.
Throughout its career, the Tundra came in two- and four-door configurations and a range of power, capable of everything from hauling your boat on the weekends to engaging in off-road racing as a hobby.
2016 to 2023 Toyota Tacoma
Look no further than the Tundra's little sibling, the Tacoma, for a mid-sized Toyota option. The Tacoma was initially released in 1995, and by 2015 it was heading for a third generation that would last until 2023, with a mid-gen facelift in 2020.
The third-generation mid-sized pickup had two engine options: a 2.7-liter four-cylinder and a 3.5-liter V6. The four-banger made 159 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque in a rear-wheel drivetrain, while the V6 produced 278 hp and 265 lb-feet of torque. Though less potent than the full-sized trucks, the 2020 Tacoma can haul payloads of 1,440 pounds and tow up to 6,400 pounds.
For 2016, the Tacoma got renewed styling focusing on comfort and seven trims, including the upmarket TRD package. The standard variants, including the base model, SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited Trim, carry an average used market price of $36,264 –- a little pricier than other options on this list. Given Toyota's reputation and the relatively new third-gen, it shouldn't be surprising. The market for the TRD Pro averages $46,369. Estimated maintenance costs are about $440 for the first five years of ownership.
2005 to 2020 Nissan Frontier
Nissan isn't always the first company that springs to mind when talking pickup trucks, but its mid-sized Frontier has been in the market since 1997. With a brand new generation hitting in 2021, it's possible to reach back just a bit to the second generation for savings on a reliable pickup.
Like the Tundra, the Frontier's second generation had a long production run — 2005 to 2020 – leaving many used models to choose from. The bottom end of power consisted of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 152 hp, while an available 4.0-liter V6 that made 261 hp could tow up to 6,500 pounds and haul up to 1,480 pounds. A 2005 Frontier has an average used value of $5,500, while a 2019 edition can range from $13,000 to $25,000.
The Frontier is a manageable pickup truck that is as comfortable driving to work daily as it is loading up the family for camping and kayaking. Overall, it is a solid truck that might not lead the industry in much but remains a competent choice for someone in need of a bed and some towing capacity.
2007 to 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Turning our attention back to full-sized pickups, the Chevy Silverado comes in everything from a regular two-door cab to a four-door crew cab. Chevy has been making pickup trucks for decades and introduced the Silverado in 1999 before giving it a major refresh for the 2007 model year. Chevrolet worked hard to improve build quality and aerodynamics on the refreshed Silverado by redesigning the interior, exterior, frame, suspension, panel gaps, and fuel economy. Though some updates may seem dated by today's standards, the Silverado's appearance was ahead of its time and remains a handsome truck.
Engine choices are another benefit of the Silverado. Along with the 4.3-, 4.8-, and 5.3-liter engines, Chevy added a 6.0- and 6.2-liter Vortec V8. The second-gen also had two- and four-wheel drive options on nearly all models. The sheer number of trims and powertrain combinations should satisfy the needs of even the most demanding truck users. However, if you plan on putting your Silverado through serious work, there are also 2500 and 3500 models with some extra beef.
Chevy has a long history of making capable and rugged trucks. A Silverado could serve as anything from a farm truck to a daily commuter. They are solid, affordable trucks with an average second-generation used price of $23,415.
2017 to 2020 Honda Ridgeline
Honda designed the Ridgeline with family in mind. The early model's interesting design sparked debate about whether it was more of an SUV or a pickup truck, but by the time the 2017 model rolled around it had settled into a refined family hauler that could perform pickup duty.
Comfort is one of the Ridgeline's main advantages. While some trucks focus on practical purposes, Honda ensured its Ridgeline would be comfortable. Reviewers and drivers have praised its smooth driving experience, responsive handling, and the number of safety features and nods to comfort through the interior.
The Ridgeline is considered a mid-sized pickup. The only engine option is a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 hp running through a six-speed (front-wheel drive) or nine-speed automatic transmission (all-wheel drive) transmission. The limited engine option indicates one of the primary drawbacks of the Ridgeline — its towing capacity is between 3,500 and 5,000 pounds, less than most full-sized and many mid-sized trucks. Along with that comes a gas efficiency of 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway in the 2019 model.
As Honda is quick to remind us, the 2017 model year won the North American Truck of the Year award, and Honda has a top-tier reputation for building reliable, long-lasting vehicles. If you're looking for a comfortable, mid-sized family hauler without insane power, the 2017 Ridgeline has a current used price of around $22,000, while a 2020 model is near the $30,000 mark.
2008 to 2013 GMC Sierra 2500 HD
Perhaps you're in the market for your first pickup truck because you want to haul a fifth-wheeler or to take on some serious work. Though getting used to driving an enormous truck can be challenging without experience, the GMC Sierra 2500 HD could be what you are looking for.
The GMC Sierra came equipped with 6.0-liter gasoline or 6.6-liter turbo diesel V8, making between 360 and 370 hp. The main difference between the engines is the torque, which is super important if you're planning on major hauling duties. The Duramax 6.6-liter turbo diesel makes an impressive 660 lb-ft of torque compared to a not inconsiderable 380 lb-ft from the 6.0. The upshot is a maximum towing capacity of up to 13,000 pounds from the Duramax.
Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive optional in most models. Reviewers report that the Sierra handles well for a large truck, an excellent characteristic if you're new to maneuvering a land yacht around. It also includes a nice if, simple interior. Of course, big power often comes with a big price tag. However, due partially to its age, the 2008 to 2013 Sierra 2500s won't break the bank like a new truck. Average used prices range from $10,000 for a regular cab 2008 model to $30,000 for the top trims of 2013 models in good condition.
A truck like the Sierra 2500 HD should only be purchased by those with a genuine need for major haulage and towing duties, but it makes a good choice for people who require it.
