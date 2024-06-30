The Best Years For Toyota Tundra (And Some To Avoid)

The Tundra was Toyota's first full-size pickup built in North America, and its 25-year history proves an enduring popularity. Since it hit the market in 1999, the Tundra has gone through three major generations. The first lasted from 2000 to 2006, while the second ran from 2007 to 2021. The third and current started with the 2022 model. Each generation is marked by updates and revisions to its predecessor, but individual model years still come with their own distinguishing characteristics. It's these year-specific characteristics that make some Tundra models superior to others.

If you don't care to compare every model year, you can follow a general consensus that the second-generation Tundra was the best so far. The first gen was pretty reliable overall, while the jury is still out on the current generation. Nonetheless, all three generations contain winners and losers.

Some Tundras are over 20 years old and still run like new, while a few model years have had enough red flags to place them on the "avoid-at-all-costs" list. These problems include recalls, customer complaints, and oor reliability ratings from publications like Consumer Reports. On the plus side, positive customer reviews and a low amount of negative feedback are good indications that a particular model year is worth its fair market value.

Should you seek to buy a Toyota Tundra, keep an eye out for the following model years.