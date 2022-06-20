The Worst Toyota Tundra Model Year That You Need To Avoid

Let's face it, practically every great lineup of cars or trucks has at least one model year that isn't the best, and in many cases, that's putting it nicely. It's hard to say why sometimes such great vehicles experience such a temporary waning in overall quality, but it happens to the best of them. This is one of the biggest reasons why it's important to research cars before purchasing them, even if it's a name you know and love.

One example of a bad model year for an otherwise great lineup of trucks happens to come from the iconic Toyota Tundra. Yes, Toyota is considered to be one of the most reliable automakers, but even this powerhouse of a company can fall victim to a drop in the quality of a specific model that has plagued so many of its competitors. Luckily, the Tundra recovered after this, but there is one specific model year that you should avoid at all costs.