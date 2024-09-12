10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Chevrolet Silverado (New Or Used)

For the better part of the 20th century, Chevrolet's top-of-the-line pickup truck offering came in the form of the C/K, the main competitor to the Ford F-Series before that was called the F-150. This platform gave us some of car enthusiasts' most beloved vehicles, like the K5 Blazer and GMC Jimmy. A replacement for the Task Force line of trucks, which everyone compares Mater from Cars to, the C/K lineup introduced some pretty major improvements and new features.

After well over three decades on the market, Chevrolet finally retired the C/K in the late '90s to make room for an all-new half-ton pickup truck called the Silverado. The Silverado, along with the nearly identical GMC Sierra, improved things further. This has led both to become some of America's favorite pickup trucks.

Today, the prospect of a new or a used Silverado is pretty tempting, but some things are worth noting. The new trucks offer a solid lineup of trim levels and powertrain combos, while the older trucks have some reliability issues and other potential rough edges to look out for.