Here's What You Need To Know About GMC's TurboMax Engine (And Which Trucks Have It)

As of right now, four General Motors vehicles will feature the new TurboMax engine: the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500, the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado, and the 2024 GMC Canyon. The automaker has not said whether other pickups or cars will feature the TurboMax at some point in the future. However, considering the current applications for the standard L3B motor, we wouldn't be surprised to see the TurboMax badge on various other vehicles soon.

Some of the top contenders to get the TurboMax next include the Cadillac CT4-V, the Chevrolet Traverse, and the GMC Acadia. The Cadillac CT4-V already features an L3B engine, meaning it could be a prime candidate for the high-output version. However, the TurboMax was designed for high low-end torque outputs — the kind of power needed to tow a trailer or drive off-road — which means the new engine may see more use in pickups and SUVs than luxury cars like the Caddy. The Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, on the other hand, are solid choices for the TurboMax, and many industry experts have already speculated that the GM LK0 engine, which currently powers the two SUVs, may get a TurboMax makeover in the near future.

We don't know much more about the future of the TurboMax line right now. GM isn't limited to the 2.7-liter motor, and we already mentioned that many experts anticipate a TurboMax version of the LK0 at some point. That said, all we can do now is wait and hope to see more of the promising and exciting engine lineup.