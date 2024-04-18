Here's What You Need To Know About GMC's TurboMax Engine (And Which Trucks Have It)
General Motors is responsible for several of the most reliable gasoline motors ever built. The company's various brands — including GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick — have each produced some of GM's most dependable engines, and the iconic automaker has a massive base of devoted fans and enthusiasts. Considering the company's long and storied history of producing innovative vehicles and auto parts, it may come as no surprise that General Motors has released a new and exciting gasoline engine — the TurboMax.
The GM TurboMax engine name is inspired by another legendary group of General Motors engines — the Duramax V8 diesel motor lineup. But the TurboMax's name isn't the only thing inspired by robust diesel performance. GM also designed the new gas motor to provide diesel-like power on a smaller scale. That said, the engine is actually a high-output version of another GM gas motor — the 2.7-liter four-cylinder L3B. The TurboMax is capable of producing high horsepower and torque. With its impressive power output and slight size, the TurboMax is already turning heads and making a name for itself as a dynamic, modern engine. From its specs and features to all of its current applications, here's what you need to know about the GMC TurboMax engine.
What is the GMC TurboMax Engine, and what are its features and specifications?
The GM TurboMax engine — sometimes called the GMC TurboMax or Chevy TurboMax — is a gas motor that GM built for use in light-duty truck applications. The TurboMax is based on another General Motors engine, the 2.7-liter inline-four-cylinder L3B motor. The L3B was first released in 2019 and has been used in the Cadillac CT4-V, the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon, and various other GM cars and SUVs.
The TurboMax is a high-output version of the L3B. It's incredibly robust for its small size and can produce 310 horsepower and an impressive 430 lb-ft of torque. If those torque levels seem exceptional for a four-cylinder motor, you're not wrong. But GM designed the TurboMax specifically for use in light-duty trucks and SUVs, a group of vehicles that rely on high low-end torque outputs for things like towing trailers and driving off-road. The motor includes various performance upgrades, including lengthened piston strokes for improved combustion and compression, a powerful turbocharger to increase engine airflow, a three-position camshaft to improve timing and reduce excess valve heat, and many more high-output components.
Finally, GM modeled the TurboMax engine after diesel motors. It features a fully forged bottom end, meaning it can handle increased power without the risk of developing stress-based damage or malfunctions. It can tow up to 9,600 pounds and get up to 19 combined city and highway miles per gallon. Considering the engine's diminutive size and its quarter- and half-ton applications, the GM TurboMax represents a promising glimpse into the future of powerful and efficient yet small engines.
Which trucks have the GMC TurboMax engine?
As of right now, four General Motors vehicles will feature the new TurboMax engine: the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500, the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado, and the 2024 GMC Canyon. The automaker has not said whether other pickups or cars will feature the TurboMax at some point in the future. However, considering the current applications for the standard L3B motor, we wouldn't be surprised to see the TurboMax badge on various other vehicles soon.
Some of the top contenders to get the TurboMax next include the Cadillac CT4-V, the Chevrolet Traverse, and the GMC Acadia. The Cadillac CT4-V already features an L3B engine, meaning it could be a prime candidate for the high-output version. However, the TurboMax was designed for high low-end torque outputs — the kind of power needed to tow a trailer or drive off-road — which means the new engine may see more use in pickups and SUVs than luxury cars like the Caddy. The Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, on the other hand, are solid choices for the TurboMax, and many industry experts have already speculated that the GM LK0 engine, which currently powers the two SUVs, may get a TurboMax makeover in the near future.
We don't know much more about the future of the TurboMax line right now. GM isn't limited to the 2.7-liter motor, and we already mentioned that many experts anticipate a TurboMax version of the LK0 at some point. That said, all we can do now is wait and hope to see more of the promising and exciting engine lineup.